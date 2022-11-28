Julianne Hough is beautiful in her elegant ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough kicked off the holidays in the most magical way possible.

The two famous dancers who starred in ABC’s Dancing with the Stars made their way to Magic Kingdom in Disney World.

Julianne and Derek showcased their many skills as they sang and danced the day away for an exclusive ABC holiday special.

The two professional dancers were also joined by the infamous Walt Disney characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The four stars looked striking in their holiday best as they posed in gorgeous bright red colors.

Luckily, Julianne was kind enough to also share the experience with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

Julianne Hough stuns in her red ensemble

It came as no surprise that Julianne shocked and wowed her audience with her show-stopping piece.

Her dress was absolutely jaw-dropping, and she looked more magical than ever as she stood next to her two pals, Mickey and Minnie.

Julianne styled in a beautiful strapless red gown that fell to her mid-thigh in the front and then featured a full-length design in the back.

The front of the dress also incorporated a stunning ruffle design that flowed along her body and down onto the ground.

The dress hugged her body perfectly as it accentuated her long legs and slender curves.

She then styled with a pair of matching red pumps that offered the dancer a bit more height.

Julianne also rocked a gorgeous diamond choker necklace that glistened and shimmered in the pictures.

The professional dancer styled her blonde hair in light waves as it flowed down past her shoulders while her bangs were swept to the side.

She then finalized the look with a matching bold and bright red lip.

She wrote, “TONIGHT! Celebrate the Holidays with the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! Join @derekhough and me as we kick off this Holiday Season for a magical evening on @abcnetwork at 8/7c and Stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+! ✨#DisneyHolidayCelebration @waltdisneyworld @disneyland

Julianne Hugh is the Co-Founder of Fresh Vine Wine

The multi-talented performer took her skills to the next level with her good pal, Nina Dobrev, as the two created their very own wine company.

The two women bonded over having similar core values and lifestyles, which is why they created this high-quality premium wine.

Fresh Vine Wine also features fewer carbs and sugar and is produced and bottled in Napa, California.

They offer a wide variety of bottles to select from, like, California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé Wine, Sauvignon Blanc, and a Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet.

In a recent post from Fresh Vine Wine, Julianne and Nina posed with a nice big glass of red wine as they smiled and laughed, thoroughly enjoying each other’s company.

The two women stated how grateful and thankful they were as they wrote, “This week is all about #Thanksgiving. 🫶💝 No matter who you’re sharing your #FreshVineWine with this week, lift your glass with gratitude and thankfulness.”

Fans showed their love and support for the post as it secured over 7.7k likes.