Julianne Hough stunned in an all-black pantsuit and top that showed off her abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Julianne Hough stunned as she showed off her midriff in a gorgeous all-black pantsuit and top.

For her look, she donned a pair of baggy black dress pants with a thick black belt. She paired the pants with a matching black blazer with pockets and sleeve buttons.

Underneath her blazer, she wore a black bustier. The bustier consisted of a solid black bra and a see-through embroidered fabric that covered the rest of her torso and tucked into her pants.

A pair of black pointed-toe shoes was barely visible underneath her pant leg.

Hough’s black iPhone and black purse matched her outfit perfectly.

To further complete her outfit, she added a few gold tones to it with a golden sun pendant necklace, gold rings, and a gold chain on her purse.

Julianne Hough stunned in pantsuit for dinner outing

Hough stunned in her black pantsuit which she donned for a dinner outing.

For her dinner outfit, she wore her blonde hair down in subtle waves with her bangs covering her forehead and eyebrows. She topped off the look with some bold red lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

Hough followed up with a photo of herself out to dinner with friends Pippa Lamb and Maude Hirst at The Twenty Two restaurant in London.

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

In the photo, Hough smiled with one hand in the pocket of her pantsuit as she stood with Lamb to her left and Hirst to her right.

For the dinner date, entrepreneur Lamb wore a sleek, sleeveless tight-fitted black jumpsuit. She paired it with a black bracelet and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Hirst wore a black crop top with beige, baggy dress pants and a black belt. She matched Hough by wearing her blond hair down and donning red lipstick.

The trio looked dazzling as they posed in the restaurant in front of tables and with chandeliers hanging over their heads.

Just hours after the dinner outing, Hough celebrated the 11th anniversary of her 2011 film Footloose.

Footloose was a remake of the 1984 film of the same name and saw Hough in the lead female role of Ariel Moore. She starred alongside Kenny Wormald, Miles Teller, Andie MacDowell, and Dennis Quaid.

Hough celebrated the anniversary with a slew of throwback clips from the film.

Hough also remarked that filming Footloose was one of the most special moments of her life. The anniversary was all the more special because 11 happens to be her favorite number.

Hough fit perfectly into the film Footloose given she is an actress, singer, and professional dancer. She has competed on and also served as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, along with her brother Derek Hough.

The actress and singer also recently delved into theatre with her 2022 Broadway debut POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

While Hough’s career keeps expanding, she still takes the time to reminisce on her earlier projects and to enjoy some leisure time in London with friends.