Julianne Hough was at a wedding in Venice this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough looked amazing this week as she attended a wedding in Venice.

The 34-year-old actress and dancer was in the Italian city to celebrate the nuptials of her friends, photographer Samantha Marquart and artist and producer Thomas Dutton.

Julianne looked glam for the occasion in a black floor-length, strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

She teamed her look with high stiletto heels and black sunglasses, adding statement gold and red jeweled earrings and pillar-box red lipstick.

Sharing a picture of the occasion to her 5.1 million Instagram followers, Julianne posed with pals Lauren Paul — the co-founder of anti-bullying movement Kind Campaign — and artist manager Vanessa Magos.

“Serving major looks at the welcome dinner,” wrote Julianne.

Lauren’s Breaking Bad star husband Aaron Paul was also in attendance at the wedding, as well as actress Sophia Bush and model Kasey Ashcraft.

Julianne Hough poses with friends Vanessa Migos and Lauren Paul at a wedding in Venice. Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

‘It’s never too late to try something new’

Prior to her visit to Italy, Julianne made a pit-stop in Paris for the city’s fashion week.

Strolling between runway shows, the Rock of Ages star wore a black strapless gown with puff sleeves from designer Khaite, and long, black leather gloves.

Julianne then added sheer tights and pointed slingback kitten heels to the look, with her trademark red lipstick and a pair of cateye sunglasses.

Finishing off her sleek ensemble, Julianne wore a black with gold detailing Yves Saint Laurent bag, which retails at almost $2000.

Sharing the exquisite pictures with her social media followers, Julianne explained that while she had traveled a lot as a child, it is only now she is in her thirties that she is “soaking up as much as she can”.

“It’s never too late to try something new,” she added wisely.

Julianne and Ben Barnes – dating?

Julianne’s newfound embrace of life comes after it was reported that she is dating her long-term friend, singer and actor Ben Barnes, 41.

The couple, who have a nearly ten year friendship, have allegedly struck up a romance in the last few months, following her split from model Charlie Wilson.

An insider told Life&Style, “They’ve officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they’re not together, they FaceTime every day.

“They’re so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She’s never been happier.”

Julianne’s divorce from her husband of almost five years, Brooks Laich, was finalized in February this year.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional originally split from the NHL player, 39 — who she began dating in 2013, before getting engaged two years later — in 2020, but after an attempt to reconcile the relationship, filed for a divorce in November of the same year.