Julianne Hough stuns braless in plunging dress with a breathtaking view

Julianne Hough looked gorgeous during a recent trip to Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F Sadou/AdMedia

Julianne Hough enjoyed La Dolce Vita while in Rome, and she treated fans to pictures from the trip.

The Dancing With The Stars alum has been busy in Europe, after she previously documented a week-long hiking trip with friends as she became one with nature.

After all that hiking, it looked like the famous face worked up an appetite and went to the perfect city to enjoy local cuisine — Italy.

Julianne’s latest share had everything: fashion, food, and architecture.

She strolled down the streets of Rome and captured moments from her adventures to the delight of her 5.1 million Instagram followers, who gave her latest post 39k likes.

The first photo featured Julianne wearing sunglasses with windswept blonde locks.

Julianne Hough takes Rome in gorgeous dress

She had her back to the camera but looked over her shoulder with wispy bangs falling in her face. She sported a pink pout and a slight smile in the artistic shot while surrounded by people.

Julianne wore a beige satin dress with spaghetti straps and a matching patent leather bag. The dancer opted to go braless in the tiny yet elegant gown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second shot offered a better view of Julianne’s dress, which nearly touched the ground and had gorgeous floral embroidery, adding to the beauty of the piece. She looked down around her waist, carrying a camera, a valuable tool for sightseeing. Julianne rested on a vehicle, which was partially open and filled with lush greenery. Behind Julianne, the beautiful Italian architecture served as a magnificent backdrop to the classic photo.

Other photos saw Julianne posing in front of a wooden door and a colorful wall sprayed with graffiti. She also kissed a fluffy white dog on a moped and enjoyed a frothy cappuccino in a glass cup.

Her caption read, “You know what they say… You can do Rome in a Day, or wait… Rome was built in a day? or wait, no… wait, what was it?!”

Julianne Hough enjoys Fiuggi hike with friends

At the beginning of October, Julianne was in the same country but with a very different background.

The dancer documented her travels in scenic Fiuggi, Italy, as she and a group of friends enjoyed mother nature.

The group climbed to heights higher than clouds as they explored for the better part of a week.

She managed to look effortlessly flawless while engaging in major cardiovascular activity during the cross-country expedition.

Julianne brought the fashion to the mountain tops as she looked chic while traversing the Italian terrain with longtime friends.