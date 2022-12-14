Julianne Hough is stealing the show wearing sparkles for a new production where she is the star. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough celebrated success in style, rocking a glittery ensemble for a sultry chair dance.

The Dancing With The Stars beauty began her cabaret show this week, and from the looks of it, things went well.

Julianne has kept her fans in the loop as she prepared her self-titled cabaret show, described as a love letter to New York City.

Although Julianne hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, the dancer moved to New York once she made it big.

And since New York City has been widely regarded as the cultural center of the world for decades, it makes sense that Julianne might wish to pay homage to the vibrant city.

Julianne shared a three-part post on her Instagram where she offered a sneak peek at what her cabaret show entailed.

Julianne Hough stuns in cabaret attire

The first image showed the professional dancer on her back wearing a sparkly black bodysuit. Julianne kicked her legs in the air, rocking black leather boots as she showed her impressive dance moves. She balanced herself on a green chair, with one leather glove helping keep her steady.

Julianne’s blonde tresses fell behind her as she expressed herself through dance.

The beautiful Emmy winner sported bright red lips and bronzed cheeks as she entertained a lucky crowd.

The second shot saw Julianne as she kicked her foot forward with a dancer behind her.

The final picture featured Julianne as she belted out a note with a microphone in hand.

Julianne’s show has a limited run, ending on Saturday. Until then, fans can check out Julianne at the Paradise Club in Times Square.

Julianne Hough launched Fresh Vine Wine with actress Nina Dobrev

Julianne and her longtime friend, Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, launched Fresh Vine Wine with a team of wine experts.

Julianne and Nina sat down with Forbes after their company went public on the New York Stock Exchange to discuss their company, Fresh Vine Wine.

The perfectionist revealed that the wine company unexpectedly helped her because she had to trust her team of experts to curate the perfect drink.

Julianne explained, “It’s like a metaphor for life – you have to be adaptable and make the best out of what you have. Letting go of control and being an expert.”

Julianne and Nina also shared that they learned a lot from the winemaking process.

With a cabaret show and a wine company, Julianne certainly has her hands full.