Julianne Hough shows off abs in black spandex

Julianne Hough looked amazing this week as she showed off her figure during a workout at Barry’s Bootcamp.

The 34-year-old dancer looked incredible as she wore black leggings to complete the tough exercise routine.

Paired with black trainers, Julianne wore just a sports bra on her top to show off her envy-inducing abs.

The former Dancing With The Stars professional attended the class with her friend, British actress Maude Hirst, on a visit to London.

The gym — which has studios all over the world in locations such as Sydney, California, and Dubai — is renowned for its strenuous cardio and strength interval workout regimes.

Other celebrity fans include Victoria Beckham, Taron Egerton, Harry Styles, and Ellie Goulding.

Julianne Hough enjoys a day in London

Later in the day, Julianne enjoyed a shopping trip in the British capital.

Strolling down Carnaby Street, Julianne pouted with Maude as they soaked up the sights.

The women then attended a dinner with their friend, investor Pippa Lamb, at the swanky restaurant The Twenty Two in Mayfair.

For the outing, Julianne looked stunning in a black lace bodysuit and black wide-legged trousers.

Adding a black blazer, she accessorized with a black and gold bag, a wide belt, and gold jewelry.

To finish off the look, Julianne wore red lipstick and wore her long blonde hair in soft waves around her shoulders.

The star also celebrated the 11th anniversary of her film Footloose this week.

The remake of the 1984 film — which starred Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow and Sarah Jessica Parker — was released back in 2011, and saw Julianne star in the female lead role as the Reverend’s daughter Ariel Moore.

The movie also featured Kenny Wormald, Miles Teller, Andie MacDowell, and Dennis Quaid.

In an emotional post to her 5.1 million Instagram followers, Julianne shared some of her favorite clips from the movie.

“Wow! It’s been 11 years since @mybrewtube’s FOOTLOOSE was released in theaters for @paramountpics,” she wrote. “This was one of the most special times of my life making this film with Craig, Miles, Kenny, Ziah, Dennis, Andy and all of our incredible cast mates and crew. Thank you Laray for fighting for me to be Ariel!”

Julianne added, “As most of you know, 11 is my favorite number so it’s only fitting to share some of my favorite scenes that were released in 2011, 11 years ago today!”