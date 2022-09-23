Julianne Hough ‘shares the magic’ in revealing cutout LBD

Julianne Hough takes the streets in a collared cutout black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

If there’s one thing Julianne Hough has been doing lately, it’s stopping traffic with her latest high-fashion fits on the NYC streets.

The former Dancing With the Stars dancer, 34, has no intention of slowing down her style game anytime soon — especially after showing off her recent looks during New York Fashion Week.

On Thursday, the triple threat shared her latest outfit with her 5.1 million Instagram followers in the form of a video made up of four street-walking photos.

In the action shots, Hough took to the middle of Manhattan in a black minidress that featured cutouts on her right arm and left hip. The intricately designed dress only had one sleeve, along with a collared feature to take her classic “little black dress” to the next level.

Hough accompanied the dress with a pair of sheer black tights, black closed-toe heels, and a black and gold handbag.

For accessories, the dancer chose flashy silver earrings and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She showed off her recently cut bangs and classic bright red lip as she headed out to dinner.

In her caption, Hough revealed that she was headed out to have herself a date night the New York City way — with dinner and a show.

“Date night with my sister and brother in law ❤️ Dinner & a show at Radio City… doesn’t get much better than that! I love being able to share the magic of NYC with my family,” Hough wrote.

She also shared the details of her outfit with followers, including that her dress was by Mônot and her shoes were Valentino.

Julianne Hough shows off her latest looks for NYFW

When it comes to Hough’s feed as of lately, the Safe Haven actress has been primarily sharing her recent outfits from New York Fashion Week.

As previously reported, she showed off her monochromatic look for designer Brandon Maxwell’s runway show. In a “get ready with me” video, Hough showed herself getting dressed in the all-beige outfit that consisted of a knit bra top, high-waisted trousers, and an oversized blazer.

She also shared a few snapshots of her walking in the street, where she stunned in the middle of the city’s crosswalk and casually posed for the camera.

Behind another pair of large-framed sunglasses, Hough took to her caption to tell the designer that she was “on her way” to the show.

Whether it’s attending a NYFW show or heading out to dinner with family, one thing’s for sure — Julianne Hough knows how to turn anything into her runway.