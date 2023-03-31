Julianne Hough might have a new man, and a recent social media provides evidence for that claim.

The Dancing With The Stars alum shared a PDA-filled Instagram post yesterday, with beach pictures featuring a lucky man.

That man, Tyler Lain, was featured in the Instagram post shared with Julianne’s 5.1 million followers.

The seven-part share showed Julianne and Tyler striking poses at sunset, with Tyler lifting his alleged lover.

The two looked quite comfortable in the post, filled with laughs.

But Julianne’s caption left little questions about the status of the friendship.

The Utah native wrote a heartwarming message containing multiple heart emojis and kind words for the birthday boy.

Julianne Hough shares an affection-laden post with birthday wishes for Tyler Lain

The first picture showed Julianne with her eyes closed and her arms around Tyler at sunset.

A swipe right saw Tyler lifting Julianne, with the two looking into each other’s eyes. Julianne raised her arms above her head, rocking a stylish two-piece and looking blissful.

Another shot saw Julianne throw her head back, still in Tyler’s arms.

Next, the two lovers headed underneath a beach umbrella with more hugs and laughs.

While the pictures were undeniably joyous, Julianne took things to the next level with her words.

She began her caption with birthday wishes and likened Tyler to a “warm hug.”

Julianne continued, “You dance, play and enjoy life to the fullest every single day and therefore transfer all the joy and laughter to anyone and everyone who meets you.”

The Footloose actress revealed that Tyler helped make New York feel like home after she moved from Salt Lake City to pursue her career.

Julianne wrote, “You are beyond special and I’m lucky to be in your life. Celebrating you today and everyday! Love you forever.”

The sister of Derek Hough even called the photoshoot a faux engagement shoot in her caption, leading to more speculation.

It was apparent in the pictures that Julianne was happy and toned.

Julianne Hough’s workout secrets

As a dancer, Julianne moves her body for a living, which is a great workout.

Julianne told Women’s Health that she worked out five times a week, choosing mornings for her exercising.

She revealed SoulCycle and CorePower Yoga were her two favorite classes.

Julianne explained, “I love being around people and community.”

Before working out, Julianne fuels her body with a light liquid.

She revealed, “If I eat something before I work out that’s more of substance, it doesn’t work for me.”

Of course, Julianne’s best workout is her famous dancing, which she does with grace and perfection.