Julianne Hough can rock anything, and she proved with a recent social media share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough showed her ability to look fabulous while dressed up for a night on the town or dressed down for relaxation in a recent post.

Julianne began with a super chic day look wearing a head-to-toe designer ensemble.

The Dancing With The Stars alum opted for fall vibes, with the outfit featuring tan, black, and gold colors.

She rocked a neutral-colored blouse and a cropped black blazer on top. Julianne tucked the blouse into a high-waisted tan leather skirt with an asymmetrical hem and black boots underneath.

She wore oversized sunglasses with gold frames and a tan tint, pulling her blonde locks back into a messy ponytail. She carried a fabulous black and gold YSL bag and captured her reflection in a hallway mirror.

Julianne posted her creative expression on Instagram for her 5.1 million followers.

Julianne Hough rocks day, night, and travel looks

Julianne’s night look was also remarkable as she showed her version of a little black dress.

The Utah native sported a short black dress with semi-sheer tights and black close-toed pumps. Her Monot dress featured a cutout on her hip and oblique with a sleeveless and long-sleeve side. She let her blonde locks loose and put on black sunglasses in an edgy look.

Finally, Julianne revealed her travel attire, with a matching gray sweatpants and sweatshirt set, but make no mistake–the casual outfit was pricy. Julianne tagged The Row, Mary-Kate, and Ashley Olsen’s fashion brand, which creates highly-coveted and expensive pieces.

Julianne completed the look with black combat boots and a matching beanie.

Her caption asked fans for opinions, which read, “What’s your vibe? Day ☀️ Night 🌙 Travel ✈️.”

Some of Julianne’s fans and celebrity colleagues attempted to pick a favorite but most just selected to gush about the celebrity in the comments section.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “I’m digging those glasses,” and actress Ashley Park penned, “All the above 😍😍😍”

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

Other Instagram blue ticks weighed in with opinions and jokes, one fan wrote, “cutie patootie is the vibe,” and another joked, “Choose your fighter!.”

One fan demanded, “ONE! I WANT THAT SKIRT.”

Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine with Nina Dobrev

Julianne and Nina Dobrev’s wine company, Fresh Vine Wine, went public this year.

Her upbringing made her an unlikely candidate to create an alcohol brand because Julianne’s parents raised her and her brother, Derek Hough, as a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Although Julianne no longer practices Mormonism, its presence in her life had life-long effects, which she revealed in a recent Forbes interview.

Because the church forbade alcohol consumption, Julianne never drank until she was 21, the legal drinking age in the United States.

This lifestyle choice made Julianne appreciate wine when she finally got around to imbibing.

She revealed that she and co-founder Nina selected a team of trusted winemakers for the brand.

Julianne explained, “It’s like a metaphor for life – you have to be adaptable and make the best out of what you have. Letting go of control and being an expert.”

She continued, “But the biggest thing was making sure we hire the right people around us. Winemaking is their passion and livelihood, and we trust our team.”

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev are the best of buddies

Julianne and Nina launched their sauvignon blanc earlier this year, and at the time, they opened up to E! News about their tight bond. The pair told the outlet that they were first introduced to each other through their hairstylist and they “clicked immediately.”

Julianne explained that they went on a “friend date” and have “not left each other’s side” since. Nina further explained their relationship, stating that they are very similar in many ways and that their differences complement each other.

She said, “We’re both really outgoing. We both love drinking wine. We love dancing and sharing experiences together and laughing and going deep.”

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have turned their love of wine into a business venture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

