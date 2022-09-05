Julianne Hough looks incredible in skimpy bikini to ‘sweat it out’ in sauna

Julianne Hough rocks brown string bikini at the sauna. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough appeared bare-faced and beautiful as she offered a look into a day in her life, featuring a tiny brown bikini and a good old-fashioned sweat session.

She opted for a selfie in the photo shared on her Instagram page for her 5.1 million followers.

Julianne pursed her lips as she offered her best model look in the single shot.

The dancer went makeup-free, and her blonde hair was pulled back from her face in a bun.

The sun peeked in from outside of the sauna and graced Julianne’s skin. She wore minimal accessories with multiple small gold hoops in her ears and rocked a brown string bikini made with breathable fabric.

In the background were rocks and wood from the sauna. Julianne tagged her location, We Care Spa, for fans that may wish to get the same royal treatment.

Her caption read, “Sweat it out 💦.”

Julianne Hough is dating Ben Barnes

Julianne finalized her divorce from her husband, Brooks Laich, in June. Brooks and Julianne announced their separation in May 2020.

Julianne has her sights set on a new guy who is actually an old friend. Julianne is dating English actor Ben Barnes, according to Life & Style, who confirmed, “Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance.”

The source continued, “They’ve officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they’re not together, they FaceTime every day.”

The source shared, “They’re so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She’s never been happier.”

Julianne Hough’s past lovers

Before Julianne’s latest relationship, she was married to NHL player Brooks Laich. Brooks and Julianne got married in June 2017 in a romantic ceremony outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

A statement from the couple read, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.”

The statement continued, “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

After Julianne broke up with Brooks, she began dating male model Charlie Wilson. The two reportedly had a lot of physical chemistry but they did not vibe emotionally.

The source who revealed the new relationship with Ben Barnes said that Charlie was just a rebound and that Ben is the real deal.