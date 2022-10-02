Julianne Hough in white robe shows fabulous French fashion

Julianne Hough is fabulous as she changes into three designer outfits with different vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Julianne Hough is the latest arrival in Paris Fashion Week, and she looks fabulous as she rocks a robe.

Julianne didn’t stay in the robe long before changing into stylish duds.

Julianne has been hiking and climbing mountains with a group of friends for the past week.

She has been getting in touch with nature as she posts bare-faced photos on her social media page, but that came to an abrupt end when she arrived in the fashion capital, Paris.

Julianne showed how quickly she could change as she tried on three chic outfits for three separate events. She edited the clip, shared on Instagram in a fun way, alternating from a white fluffy robe and gold eye patches to the next look.

She chose the One Republic song I Ain’t Worried to play in the background.

Julianne Hough changes into three fabulous outfits in Paris

The video began with Julianne in a fluffy white robe with red stitching.

The professional dancer sat on a bright red chair with barrettes on each side of her hair.

She shared a lively chair dance, primarily with her arms, and transitioned to the first look.

Julianne’s first look featured a gray bustier bodysuit tucked into light-washed distressed jeans with a black belt and silver buckle. She paired the outfit with a gray coat featuring silver buttons and matching earrings. Her blonde tresses featured bangs and loose waves. She sported bold red lipstick.

Julianne got up and spun around to reveal a new outfit– a black gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves paired with leather gloves. She wore the same makeup but placed her hair in a gorgeous updo. She removed a leather glove and threw it at the camera, and it dropped to reveal a new look with a YSL patent leather bag and gold chain.

The Dancing With The Stars alum rocked an edgy final look with massive fur over a white blouse and tan slacks. She sported yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses and the same bright red lip as the last two looks.

Julianne’s caption read, “3 looks in 3 hours #parisbaby,” with a French flag emoji.

The trip comes hot of the heels of Julianne’s nature expedition.

Julianne Hough hikes with friends

Before she made her way to Paris Fashion Week, Julianne was getting in touch with nature.

Day after day she posted as she hiked sharing videos of her crew and the beautiful views.

The caption read in part, “It’s been absolute heaven on earth being able to adventure and reconnect, hiking and exploring the beautiful terrain of Fiuggi with my gorgeous friend of 16 years @nriskas.”

Julianne hiked trails in scenic Fiuggi, Italy, appearing to have a wonderful time before flying to neighboring Paris.