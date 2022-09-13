Julianne Hough in white bra says ‘here I come’

Julianne Hough is coming to Brandon Maxwell in a white bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough looks like she’s getting ready to step into the fashion world with some of her latest posts.

The Dancing with the Stars alum shared a quick clip to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, whispering, “Brandon Maxwell, here I come.”

The video is taken from inside of a vehicle as she preps, adjusting her necklace and hair before putting on her sunglasses.

Her outfit consists of a very light beige suit jacket and matching pants. She opted to leave the jacket open, showing that she was only wearing a white bra beneath it.

Neutral face makeup and bright red lipstick add the finishing touches to the look, the red lipstick complementing the neutral outfit.

Although she hasn’t revealed what exactly the plan is right now, she appears to be working with both clothing brand Brandon Maxwell and the brand Miu Miu.

Julianne Hough shows off toned abs in white bra look

Later in the day, Julianne shared a selfie with her followers, this time tagging the up-cycling brand Miu Miu in the shot.

Her suit jacket was removed as she posed in just her pants and the white bra, the photo giving just a sneak peek at her toned physique.

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

At this angle, more of the white top was revealed, showing off the very thin strands of fabric holding the piece together.

However, this isn’t the only stunning look she’s shared for New York Fashion Week, as she recently shared a body con dress with lots of fringe.

Julianne Hough stuns in white fringe dress

Earlier this week, Julianne shared another snapshot with her 5.1 million Instagram followers, showing off a different fashion look.

She was photographed walking on a New York street, the same or similar black sunglasses over her eyes.

This time, her outfit featured a tight fringe dress. The ruched fabric of the dress stopped above her knees, but the dress’s hem was a long length of fringe that went to her ankles.

She finished the look with black pantyhose, white heels, a black belt around the dress, and a black purse.

It’s clear that Julianne is finding her fashionable side in a variety of looks, though fans will have to be patient to see what’s coming up next with Brandon Maxwell and Miu Miu.

It could be as simple as a paid partnership, but there could be more to come, like a possible clothing collaboration. For now, patience is key.