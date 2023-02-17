She may be from Utah, but Julianne Hough delivered serious East Coast fashion prowess in a blazer and lace combination ensemble.

Paparazzi captured Julianne as she took a stroll looking fierce and fabulous for a special occasion.

The 34-year-old has been busy lately with multiple endeavors, including Fresh Vine Wine and her singing career. However, Julianne always has time for fashion, as she showed with her recent appearance.

This week, the fashion elite descended upon the Big Apple to gather and check out the latest styles at New York Fashion Week.

As a resident of New York and fashion-loving entertainer, it was no surprise that Julianne served major looks while attending shows.

The blonde beauty sported some iconic labels, creating a fabulous look that others could enjoy.

Julianne Hough stuns in Manhattan for New York Fashion Week fun

Julianne looked chic in her all-black ensemble as she navigated the streets of New York.

Julianne‘s chic side came thanks to an oversized black blazer with diamond-shaped hardware and a chain that kept the garment in place. The blazer was entirely black except for the gold attachments, which made the piece even more beautiful.

Her sexy side came thanks to sheer, lace pants made by Gucci. The beauty carried a bag by Yves Saint Laurent with a gold chain hanging from her shoulder and tassels cascading from the YSL logo.

The Dancing with the Stars alum rocked ombre blonde hair with bangs that grazed her forehead and blew in the wind.

Julianne Hough showed elegance and style while attending a NYFW party in Manhattan. Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

As for Julianne‘s makeup, she added a pop of color with bright berry lips and rosy cheeks. The sister of Derek Hough completed her look with two-toned white and black heels, taking her outfit to the next level.

When Julianne isn’t serving looks, she has a successful company with her friend, Nina Dobrev.

Julianne Hough launches Fresh Vine Wine with Nina Dobrev

Julianne and Nina launched Fresh Vine Wine to sell their favorite fermented grape beverage to the masses.

The ladies didn’t simply slap their name on a label, though. Instead, the duo conducted research before releasing their brand, which meant a lot of taste testing.

The vegan and low-carb wine caught the eyes of investors, going public on the stock exchange last year.

Nina told Forbes, “We have a Cabernet Sauvignon, which is what we’re drinking right now, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and we’re just about to launch a beautiful Rosé Brut.”

In 2023, Julianne and Nina are looking to expand the reach of their product.