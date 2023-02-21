Few people work harder than industry veteran Julianne Hough, who has achieved success as a singer, actress, and dancer.

The triple-threat also has an organic wine company, Fresh Vine Wine, launched with BFF Nina Dobrev.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise when the blonde beauty takes some R&R to recharge her battery.

Such was the case in a recent social media post, as the Utah native had a boat day in paradise documenting her experience.

The sister of Derek Hough struck a pose on a deck, wearing a stylish outfit, including a white bikini top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a two-part Instagram post with her 5.1 million followers after treating fans to New York Fashion Week content in previous days.

Julianne Hough enjoys Prana by Atzaró yacht day

The first photo featured Julianne with bohemian vibes, wearing a large hat and black sunglasses. She donned a white bikini top wrapped around her waist and an olive-green sarong. Cloudy skies and choppy ocean water served as the stunning backdrop to the lovely post.

Julianne sat on the edge of the wooden boat while showing grace and elegance with pointed toes.

The second picture saw Julianne sitting on a sailboat. She wore an oversized white hat, bowing her head and placing one hand on the brim.

Julianne’s caption read, “Shells Sink, Dreams Float, Life is Good on our Boat! – Jimmy Buffet @pranabyatzaro.”

Julianne also tagged Prana by Atzaró, a luxury yacht service based in Indonesia.

Julianne Hough’s vegan diet

Julianne appeared in a Harper’s Bazaar series called What I Eat in a Day. The magazine welcomes well-known faces to detail their daily food intake, and Julianne happily obliged.

As a dancer, Julianne has to fuel her body. Accordingly, Julianne chose a diet that worked for her, which happened to be gluten-free and vegan.

She explained, “I love flour, I love sugar, I love cookies, I love all the things. But I’m really just trying to focus on my health from the inside out.”

Julianne said she began each day with a glass of lemon water to energize her body. She shared, “I can take that lemon water and feel like I’m cleaning my system out, starting with a fresh palette for the day.”

After a lemon water breakfast, Julianne might enjoy a salad for lunch. She shared her favorite salad recipe — an asparagus, broccolini, and beet salad on a bed of spinach with a shot of apple cider vinegar for digestion.

Julianne completes her day with a glass or two of Fresh Vine Wine.

While Julianne’s diet may not appeal to everyone, it seems to work for her.