Julianne Hough stunned in a revealing dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough pulled out all the stops yesterday for a dazzling show at the Paradise Club in Times Square, wearing a nude fringe dress that left little to the imagination.

The 34-year-old star channeled the 1920s in the flapper-inspired ensemble, which featured a bedazzled bodice, fringe skirt, and feathered bottom.

Julianne could be seen striking a series of timeless poses in the carousel, with the over-the-top garment dancing in her wake.

She wore a bright pop of red on her lips, and her signature blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders in classic waves.

Julianne finished the look with sparkly heels and a dramatic metal headpiece covering her bangs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, she tagged the venue in the caption, adding, “Thank you to all who decided to spend your evening with me tonight and tomorrow during what we all know to be the most hectic time of year. It truly means the world to me! ❤️”

Julianne Hough stunned in a gorgeous red dress for Red Sea Film Festival

Julianne looked positively ravishing earlier this month as she stepped out of a black BMW for the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia.

The gorgeous Utah native rocked a shiny crimson-red dress with a long, decorated train that flowed out onto the stone sidewalk.

She wore her hair in a chic low bun with a center part and accessorized with diamond jewelry, including a pair of elegant teardrop earrings.

Julianne Hough sizzled in skintight spandex to promote KINRGY workout program

Always one to promote health and wellness, Julianne founded the innovative dance and fitness program KINRGY in 2018 to help her fans find mental clarity, physical strength, and emotional stability.

Set to the tune of Never Gonna Not Dance Again by Pink, the blonde bombshell posted a video in three different spandex sets, showing off her incredibly toned physique as she danced around.

She presented her followers with an irresistible offer of seven days free if they signed up on the app that day.

She sweetened the deal by mentioning that they “get unlimited access to over 250 dance workouts, fitness, mindful movement, and meditation classes on-demand!”

One look at Julianne, and it’s easy to see that fitness and mindfulness are essential parts of her life.

During an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “Working out and staying healthy is part of my daily routine. I move my body every day doing a variety of workouts.”