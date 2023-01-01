Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev in plunging glam for New Year’s toast

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were beautiful for the New Year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were a radiant pair in gorgeous outfits for a New Year’s toast.

Julianne was stunning in a bright red silk dress that featured a plunging neckline and cropped at her upper thighs. The celebratory red complemented her glowing complexion.

Julianne wore her blonde hair down, and the locks cascaded down her shoulders. Her makeup was classic, with red lips to frame her smile, which perfectly matched her dress.

Nina sported a black sequin romper that beautifully reflected the light around her and let her shine bright. It featured a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves.

Nina’s dark hair was parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed around her face. Her makeup was gorgeous, with shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes.

Julianne and Nina posed by clinking their glasses together and flashing their brilliant smiles. Their overall look was celebratory and chic.

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev promote Fresh Vine Wine

Julianne and Nina look gorgeous on a daily basis, but this sleek look was also a promotion for Fresh Vine Wine.

Julianne posted the photo on some on Saturday and included in the caption, “FVW is all about Balancing a healthier for you wine while not compromising on the premium quality and luxury experience. Our mission had and always will be about Balance while nurturing friendship and connection. Sharing your laughter, good times, hard times, and love through a glass of wine.”

Fresh Vine Wine is vegan, and it has low amounts of carbs, calories, and sugar. It was created by Julianne and Nina, and the two have loved being in business together ever since.

The post seemed to go over well with Julianne’s 5.1 million followers, as it earned over 39,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Julianne Hough stuns in a short and shiny dress

Julianne is often busy running her business with Nina, but she also takes time to let loose and have fun. She posted a beautiful photo in a short and shiny dress.

The dress was nude-colored and featured diamond embellishments. It also included shiny silver strings that hung from the bottom half.

The dress showed off her incredibly long legs and her amazing figure.

Julianne included in her caption, “Thank you to all who decided to spend your evening with me tonight and tomorrow during what we all know to be the most hectic time of year.”

Her lovely post earned over 39,000 likes and over 300 comments.