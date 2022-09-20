Julianne Hough all smiles in crocheted bra top and red lips for NYFW

Julianne Hough showed off her beige-toned outfit for New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Julianne Hough is reliving her behind-the-scenes moments from her time at New York Fashion Week.

The former Dancing With The Stars dancer has been sharing her all-beige look from a fashion show she attended last week in Manhattan.

At the base of her outfit, Julianne was rocking a tiny, white knit bra top and a pair of high-waisted tan trousers.

Overtop, the triple threat wore an oversized blazer in the same shade of tan as her baggy pants — which were pulled tight by a large matching belt.

Julianne added a pair of closed-toe heels and a handbag of the same beige shade to pull her look together. For accessories, the Safe Haven star wore a few gold necklaces and oversized sunglasses lined on top with the same color as her outfit.

In a behind-the-scenes look on her Instagram, Julianne shared a video that started with her getting her hair and makeup done for the event.

Julianne Hough stuns in beige for New York Fashion Week

The clip, which encapsulated a “home video” feel, first showed the star grooving in a makeup chair while getting ready to step out on the NYC streets for fashion week. With a glowy highlight and bright red lip, Julianne then changed piece by piece into her outfit before getting into a black car and taking selfies of her finished look.

“NYFW might be over but I am still living for all the fashion moments from last week,” Julianne wrote as she credited her team of artists.

She continued, “It takes a village and I am so grateful for my team! BTS getting ready for @brandonmaxwell.”

What are fans saying about Julianne’s NYFW look?

Julianne also took to Instagram with more photos and videos of her stunning the city streets in her NYFW look. In her most recent series, she posed mid-crosswalk and let the designer, Brandon Maxwell, know she was “on her way” to the show.

Fans immediately jumped to her comments section to give their thoughts on the dancer’s monochromatic look.

“How cool are you,” one follower commented, while others chimed in with replies such as “Fashion Hit” and “You look stunning Jules!!”

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

One fan compared Julianne to the lead character in Sex and the City, a show highly centered around the romanticism of the New York City fashion and lifestyle scenes.

“Sex and the City next generation Carrie Bradshaw fabulous,” user @lifewithangeljoy wrote.

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

Now that Julianne Hough has officially moved to New York City, fans can expect even more fashion snaps from her on social media.