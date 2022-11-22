Juliana Nalu sizzled in a skintight catsuit. Pic credit: @juliananalu/Instagram

Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Juliana Nalu, strolled out of Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood looking like an absolute queen in a sheer black mesh catsuit.

The otherwordly garment left virtually nothing to the imagination, offering very little coverage beyond the black bar across the bust and matching bottoms.

Juliana’s signature raven braids were left to hang gracefully down her back, and while she covered her eyes with black sunglasses, fans spotted a touch of lipgloss on her full pout.

Honestly, from her braided head to knee-high booted toes, this entire ensemble was just *chef’s kiss*.

Hailing from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Juliana first began modeling as a teenager and is now signed with countless top-notch agencies.

She became romantically attached to Kanye in early October after being spotted together on several dates in Los Angeles, and by all accounts, the two are going steady.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Juliana Nalu rocked red bikini on the beach to remember Rio De Janeiro

Juliana was red hot in a throwback post shared last week that showed her strutting her stuff on the beaches of her homeland.

She rocked a super skimpy string bikini in a shade that beautifully complimented her bronze skin and showed off her enviable curves.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, but her long tresses stole the show regardless as they cascaded all the way down her back.

Between the 24-year-old beauty’s chiseled abs and toned legs, it’s hard even to choose the best part about the tantalizing Instagram Reel!

She captioned the share, “Missing my Rio 🇧🇷.”

Juliana Nalu showed off her sculpted physique for Alo Yoga partnership

With a rockin’ body like hers, it should come as no surprise to anyone that Juliana is an ambassador for Alo Yoga.

Dedicated to empowering women through fitness and fashion, the popular athleticwear brand is a perfect fit for Juliana, as she’s clearly on top of her fitness game.

The brown-eyed beauty recently shared a carousel of photos working out at the Alo Yoga Sanctuary & Studio in New York in a brown spandex set that highlighted her sculpted physique.

It’s truly remarkable to see how far Juliana has come from her humble beginning in Rio De Janeiro, and now the world can only wait to see what’s next for the top model.

She commented in an interview, “A friend says that my life has so many unbelievable stories that it would even make a movie,” and most people would probably agree.