Juliana Nalu sizzled in Rio. Pic credit: @juliananalu/Instagram

While many people struggle to keep up their appearance following a long flight, Juliana Nalu arrived back in her homeland of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, yesterday looking like an absolute goddess.

The 24-year-old model stepped out of the airport, ready to celebrate Christmas with her family, wearing low-cut black baggy pants and a skintight cropped t-shirt that showed off her chiseled abs.

She pulled her fabulous mane of braided locks back into a thick ponytail that cascaded down her back and covered her eyes with black sunglasses.

Now, despite her recent breakup with Kanye West, Juliana appeared to be wearing a pair of gray Yeezy Foam RNNRs.

Rumors of Juliana’s relationship with Kanye first sparked in early October after the pair were spotted together several times in Los Angeles, but it seems the two have decided they’re better apart.

Judging by this stunning airport moment, it’s safe to say that Juliana hasn’t skipped a beat and will be just fine.

Pic credit: DESI / BACKGRID

Juliana Nalu shared intense workout routine alongside big sister

With a body like hers, it should come as no surprise that Juliana spends her fair share of time in the gym.

The gorgeous influencer was captured in an Alo gym, getting her sweat on in skintight spandex alongside her big sister, Liana Maria.

The fit twosome could be seen performing a variety of exercises, including several types of weighted squats, kick-backs, and bench step-ups.

It’s obvious from Juliana’s sculpted physique that she takes great pride in caring for her body by adhering to a consistent workout regime.

She’s also a proud ambassador for Alo and frequently shares fitness-related content to her social media page.

Juliana Nalu rocked black halter top and skintight jeans in Rio

Once she got settled in Rio, Juliana took to social media to share her first jaw-dropping ensemble of the trip.

The brown-eyed bombshell posed in front of a blank concrete wall wearing skintight jeans with black patchwork and a cropped halter top.

Between snaps of her toned figure, Juliana snuck in a few pics of her dog behind the wheel.

She tagged her son in the caption, writing, “Got myself a Tesla and a personal driver for Christmas @riodenalu <3.”

So, as Juliana begins her holiday back in Brazil, there will surely be many more steamy shares to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Still, the journey home means much more to her than time spent at the beach.

As she said in an interview with Latina magazine, “I love the fact that when [I am] in Brazil [I] can just be [my]self. You don’t have the pressure of wanting to be something or be someone specific. My family always motivates me. So I am free to be whomever I want or whatever I want.”