Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook welcome second child — Meet baby Arlo

Actress Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook have announced their new baby boy to the world. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

On Tuesday, actor Julia Stiles and her husband Preston J. Cook announced on Instagram the birth of their son, Arlo.

That’s right, the Stiles-Cook household has officially increased by one, and 40-year-old Stiles took to social media to announce the wonderful news by posting the most adorable pic of the tiny tot.

How did Julia announce her new son to the world?

The 10 Things I Hate About You breakout star posted a photo of Arlo’s feet wrapped in a blue and pink towel accompanied by the first part of the caption:

“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be.”

The second part of the swipe-through post included a picture of a toilet, scribbled-on with red marker drawings that appear to be “monsters.”

This photo goes with the second half of the caption that reads, “Scroll forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…”

At the time of writing, the post had clocked up over 52,000 likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Stiles has blocked comments on the post, it can be assumed her followers are excited based on the comments from her baby bump photo on New Years Day.

Top comments included Radio Host Michelle Collins with “I just said YAYYY out loud in a public restaurant” and singer Vanessa Carlton with “Let’s gooooooo.” (Yes, 7 o’s).

Pic credit: @missjuliastiles/Instagram

Stiles first announced her pregnancy with their second child on November 18, 2021, at the premiere of The Humans in New York City. The couple’s first child, Strummer, was born in October of 2017.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook’s relationship thus far –

Most known for his work on Deadpool, Cook married Stiles in 2017 over Labor Day Weekend. She posted a photo to Instagram days later on September 26th, 2017, with a photo of her wedding ring, accompanied by her husband’s hand on her first baby bump.

The two have been together ever since.

Stiles, Cook, and their two sons currently reside in New York City, where Stiles shows constant gratitude for the New Yorkers that surround her. In an Instagram subway-riding selfie she posted in late October 2021, she wrote:

“More reasons to love this city…99% of the time someone offers to help me with the stroller on those subway stairs. Not just me, I’ve seen it with friends too. #iloveny #bornandraised.”

Seems as if her sons may also be born and raised there the same way she was.

Based on followers’ reactions to her pregnancy announcement and baby bump updates, it’s evident that Stiles and Cooks’ fans wish them nothing but love, happiness (and less scribbled on toilet seats) with their new bundle of joy.

Welcome to the world, Arlo!