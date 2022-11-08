Julia Rose sizzled in the desert. Pic credit: @juliaroseforpresident/Instagram

Julia Rose looked drop-dead gorgeous in Dubái yesterday as she rocked a revealing white top with a desert sunset in the background.

She could be seen traveling across the sand dunes with a fashionable nude headscarf keeping her long mane under control.

As a successful model and the girlfriend of professional boxer Jake Paul, Julia is no stranger to the spotlight.

The stunning Capricorn made being photogenic look effortless as she casually admired the surrounding landscape.

Also included in the post was a photo of her and Paul cuddling in the dune buggy, as well as a chic mirror selfie.

She added a cheeky caption to the share, reading, “send dunes.”

Julia Rose showed off her jaw-dropping body in barely-there bikini for Bydee partnership

Julia wowed her 1M followers by sharing steamy photos from her photo shoot for Bydee, a sustainable swimwear and lingerie brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As an ambassador for the company, Julia often models the skimpy garments, always sharing her personal discount code.

The 28-year-old beauty donned a pink striped bikini with strings around her trim waist to accentuate her perfect hourglass figure.

Julia Rose stunned in a black and white dress for girls night

Two nights ago, Julia looked fierce in a trendy black and white dress for an outing with her girlfriends.

The ensemble featured buttons down the front, and it did her sculpted physique all the favors as it showed off her toned, sun-kissed legs beautifully.

The gorgeous Instagram model accessorized with sparkly, knee-high boots and a gold cross necklace on a long chain.

She wore her brunette tresses down in loose, elegant waves that flowed over her shoulders.

She posed alongside her famous friends, Vylana, Hellè Weston, and Blu, captioning the post, “coming to a city near you.”

Beyond the fabulous modeling shots, Julia’s Instagram page is also filled with steamy pics of her and Paul.

She began dating the YouTube star-turned-pro boxer in 2020 and has proudly stood by his side ever since.

In an interview with the New York Post, she remarked on his softer side, “The real Jake, and I always tell him I hope one day he kinda shows that side of him, is so selfless and so giving and has one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever seen. I’m trying to pull it out of him a little more so he’s not afraid to show that side to the world.”