Jake Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @juliaroseforpresident/Instagram

Julia Rose stuns in a sizzling selfie after watching her boyfriend, Jake Paul, box MMA legend Anderson Silva over the weekend.

She posed in a duck-themed bathroom wearing an unbuttoned black and white jacket exposing her bra.

Rose let her long hair flow as she looked into the camera for the perfect pose.

She accessorized with gold body jewelry in the post she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.

In the caption, she wrote: “just duckin around 🦆.”

The second slide gave more context to the IG post as she posed with a rubber duck helmet on her head.

Julia Rose stuns in a tiny blue bikini

Jake Paul’s girlfriend shared a sizzling selfie in a luxury bathroom on her Instagram. She wore a skimpy blue bikini as she posed by a large mirror.

“technically this mirror is broken so like this post or you’ll get 7 years of bad luck 😈🍀,” she wrote in the caption.

Her slender and gym-honed physique is visible as she had her long hair wrapped in a messy ponytail.

She accessorized with two gold bangles and matching gold earrings as she tilted her head and crossed her legs for the perfect selfie.

Julia Rose cheers on Jake Paul in his bloody boxing match with Anderson Silva

Jake Paul, who is a YouTube star turned professional boxer, took on the hardest challenge of his career against 47-year-old MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Julia showed support for her man on IG with an intimate post before the boxing match.

She shared a photo of the couple taking in a moment before he steps into the ring. In the caption, she wrote:

“all the blood, all the sweat, all the tears, all the sacrifice. All for one moment. Time to make history. See you tonight Phoenix.”

Paul improved to a 6-0 record after defeating Silva by unanimous decision.

The fight was very close, but Paul ensured victory after scoring a knockdown in the last round of eight. In the build-up to the fight, Paul opened up about idolizing Silva growing up and how the retired MMA superstar was the first celebrity he ever met.

Paul called out Nate Diaz after the victory in what would also be another blockbuster fight.

Rose sat with Paul’s family during the fight and was seen cheering him on during the tough battle that left the 25-year-old bloody and bruised.

In a video shared on Betr’s Instagram page, Paul is seen sharing a kiss with Rose in the locker room after the fight.

She holds his face while speaking to her man and can be heard uttering that she is proud of him.