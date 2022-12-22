Julia Rose is gorgeous in a string bikini. Pic credit: @juliaroseforpresident/Instagram

Julia Rose was stunning in an eye-catching string bikini and an undersized top.

The teeny white crop top had a high neckline, but it cropped short enough that it allowed the camera to capture Julia’s incredible curves and her toned tummy. The top featured red lettering, which read, “Wish Me Luck.”

Julia paired the top with barely-there string bikini bottoms. The strings were red, and the fabric was white and brown.

Jake Paul’s girlfriend’s accessories were off-the-charts trendy. She sported golden body jewelry that ran under her top and around her waist. She also included a belly ring and earrings in her gorgeous ensemble.

Julia’s look was elevated with freshly manicured nails, and the style of her outfit allowed the camera to capture a tattoo on her left side.

The social media star wore her long hair down and let it fall all the way to her waist. Her makeup was lovely, with defined brows, glossy pink lips, and long lashes.

Julia Rose promotes BlueChew

Julia’s post was absolutely stunning, but it also was a promotion for BlueChew. She held up the BlueChew product next to her face as she posed for the photo.

The internet sensation included in her caption, “you don’t need luck when you have @bluechew.” She went on to give her fans a special code that could get them one month free.

BlueChew is a health and wellness company that sells chewable prescriptions for Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil.

The promotion was likely appreciated, as the post earned over 45,000 likes from Julia’s 1,000,000 followers.

Julia Rose explores dunes

Julia had an amazing stay in Dubai and posted breathtaking photos and videos as evidence. She posted the carousel to Instagram, and she looked striking, as always.

The social media influencer wore a tiny white crop top with a plunging neckline, large cutouts, and thin spaghetti straps. She paired her top with high-waisted jeans and gold body jewelry.

Her hair flowed effortlessly down her back under a sand-colored hat. Her makeup was soft and glamorous, with glossy pink lips and eyelashes that went straight up toward the sky.

The dunes in the desert background look awe-inspiring, and the yellow sun lowered in the background.

She included other photos and videos in her post that outlined her spectacular time in Dubai.

Julia wrote in her caption, “send dunes.” Her fans seemed to love the post, as it earned over 79,000 likes and was flooded with 300 comments.