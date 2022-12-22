Julia Rose sizzled in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @juliaroseforpresident/Instagram

Julia Rose shook up the internet with a post yesterday showing off her unbelievable physique in a white lingerie set.

The 28-year-old bombshell wore her long brunette locks in two braids draped over her shoulders as she stuck her tongue out for the mirror selfie.

The carousel also included a video of her riding in the bed of a truck, a huge smile across her face as they went through a tunnel.

Those who kept scrolling saw an adorable puppy face next to an underlined passage from chapter one of Don Miguel Ruiz’s book The Four Agreements titled Chapter One: Domestication and the Dream of the Planet.

Finally, Julia shared a screenshot of the song Delilah (pull me out of this) by Fred Again and a beautiful rainbow shining through the clouds.

She added an Italian saying to the caption, “dolce far niente,” meaning “sweet to do nothing.”

Julia Rose unveiled her flawless figure in skimpy bikini for Bydee partnership

Julia left little to the imagination, rocking a barely-there bikini to promote Bydee, a sustainable swimwear and lingerie brand geared towards empowering women.

The Are You The One? star is an ambassador for the risqué brand, frequently sharing jaw-dropping content on her page.

Her sun-kissed skin and womanly curves looked amazing in the post, accentuated by the striped suit with tiny pink string ties set high on her hips.

She captioned the saucy snap, “@bydee_aus just did an all new drop 😛 use code JULIA10 to match me.”

Julia Rose stunned in a revealing white bikini amidst breakup rumors

Julia enjoyed her “December in the desert,” wearing a barely-there white bikini with a dramatic belly chain.

Her gorgeously toned physique looked out of control, and she even went so far as to share a close-up video of her massaging oil onto her bronze complexion.

The social media sensation has been pretty candid about her tight-knit relationship online, regularly sharing lovey-dovey photos of her and Jake.

The pair first met in 2019 on the set of Jake’s music video for These Days, and while they’ve been on-again-off-again in the past, they seemed happier than ever in recent posts.

However, a recent post made by Jake in which he’s holding a red rose with the caption “Picked the wrong Rose” has sparked serious breakup rumors.

Nevertheless, Jake announced the news of their split back in April in a similar fashion, and they quickly got back together, so who knows?