Julia Rose looked gorgeous in a bikini. Pic credit: @juliaroseforpresident/Instagram

Model Julia Rose gave a jaw-dropping view of her bikini body yesterday while locking lips with her boxer boyfriend, Jake Paul.

The Are You The One? star sizzled in a super revealing red string bikini that left very little to the imagination as she showed off her peachy behind.

Julia and Jake looked fresh out of the water as they pressed their toned and tattooed bodies together on the beach.

The couple made their relationship official back in February 2020 after Julia portrayed Jake’s girlfriend in the music video for his song, These Days.

Jake matched Julia for the photo op, unveiling his athletic physique in a pair of red swim trunks with the word ‘art’ written all over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“forever thankful for you,” she captioned the steamy snap.

Julia Rose showed off her hourglass figure in skimpy bikini for Bydee partnership

Julia treated her 1 million followers to a carousel of sultry bikini photos, showing off her sun-kissed skin and sculpted frame for Bydee, a sustainable swimwear, and lingerie brand.

As an ambassador for the women-centric company, Julia frequently models their risqué garments on her page.

The 28-year-old beauty stunned in a striped bikini with barely-there pink string ties that cinched around her trim waistline.

Julia Rose shared deleted photos from sexy night out with Jake Paul

Julia and Paul got dressed to the nines for a night out, wearing contrasting shades of black and white.

In the first photo, the social media star could be seen in a thigh-skimming miniskirt with a pleather crop top that perfectly highlighted her enviable figure.

While that ensemble was undeniably scandalous, other photos showed Julia wearing an even more revealing look, which featured a sheer mesh skirt and top set.

The pair appeared to be having the time of their lives as they jammed out with friends and played drinking games.

Despite their apparent closeness, the couple still knows when to separate business and pleasure, as seen this past October when Julia was kicked out of training camp.

Before his big win over Anderson Silva, Jake explained on his podcast, “when you’re around a girl there’s a neurochemical called oxytocin that’s released and it makes you relaxed, it makes you more comfortable. And for fights you need to be on edge. So Julia is not here today, I love you Julia, if you’re watching. We’re going to miss you.”