Julia looked amazing in her gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Julia Roberts looked amazing this week as she stepped out at the premiere of her new film.

The 54-year-old actress was stunning in a shocking pink gown on the matching blush carpet.

Reaching all the way to the floor, the dress had a plunging neckline and puff-style, three-quarter-length sleeves.

Julia tucked her trademark red hair behind her ears to showcase some huge teardrop-shaped diamond earrings and wore black varnish on her nails.

The premiere was held in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre and marked the release of her movie, Ticket to Paradise.

Also in attendance on the night was Julia’s co-star and friend, George Clooney. The pair star as exes who find themselves on a mission to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they once did.

Julia looked incredible in the dress. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney on their ‘great success’

This week, the actors sat down together to discuss the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George, 61, described the movie as “a hit already.”

Joking that the best thing about working on the rom-com was the money, he said, “This is all fun. We’re proud of the film. We enjoy it. It’s a hit already and so we already feel like it’s sort of been a great success.”

With a friendship spanning 22 years, the pair have previously worked on films such as 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004’s Oceans Twelve, 2013’s August: Osage County (which George produced while Julia starred in), and 2016’s Money Monster.

Julia Roberts talks marriage to Danny Moder

Elsewhere, Julia opened up about her marriage to cameraman Danny Moder.

The couple, who met on the set of her film The Mexican in 2000, tied the knot 20 years ago in 2002 and are parents to twins Hazel and Phinneaus, both 17, and 15-year-old Henry.

“I always say that same thing and I’m sticking with it. It’s making out. Lots of making out,” she revealed in an interview with E! News.

In another interview, Julia also revealed how she and her husband wrote each other letters. The first of which she has kept tucked away for the entirety of their relationship. It’s seven pages long and one day Julia will show the letter to her daughter to say, “That’s what you’re looking for.”

“The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children,” she told CBS Mornings. “That’s the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”