Julia Roberts, 54, stuns in pink swimsuit during beach outing with husband

Julia Roberts has three children with cinematographer husband, Daniel Moder. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Koffel

Julia Roberts enjoyed a beach date on Christmas Eve with hubby Danny Moder, and the Pretty Woman actress looked stunning in a bubblegum pink swimsuit.

The mother of three donned the elegant swimsuit, which revealed her lean physique and toned legs.

Roberts also wore sunglasses and a small necklace on the Sydney, Australia beach.

Several family members accompanied her as the actress appeared to enjoy the festive holidays.

The 54-year-old actress met her husband, Daniel Moder, on the film set of The Mexican in 2000, in which he worked as the cameraman.

They wed two years later and have three children: a twin boy and girl born in 2004 and a son born in 2007

Photos above show the couple taking a stroll on the beach and putting on some PDA. Their three children joined them: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and the youngest Henry, 14.

Julia Roberts looked stunning on Christmas Eve wearing a pink bikini at the beach. Pic credit: KHAP/BACKGRID USA

The actress took a break from her busy schedule as she is currently filming a new movie on the Gold Coast.

The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star alongside George Clooney in the upcoming Romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise.

Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple in the movie scheduled for release next year.

How Julia Roberts stays in shape

Julia Roberts revealed in a 2012 interview that she shuns the typical low-carb diet many celebrities use to maintain their weight.

The Independent said the actress enjoys bread and mashed potatoes, opting for a balanced diet.

Her nutritionist, Carrie Wiatt, told the publication what Julia eats in a day:

“Breakfast: Homemade granola with seasonal berries and yogurt; or carrot and banana muffin, and fresh papaya with yogurt. Lunch: Baked artichoke polenta; or spinach filo pie with wheat pilaf. Dinner: Ginger-crusted salmon with quinoa and Chinese vegetables; or seabass with black-bean salsa and asparagus.”

The mother of three admitted she is not a fan of exercise but consistently combines strength training, yoga, and pilates to maintain her lean figure.

“I don’t love exercise, but I do love how I feel afterwards,” Roberts said, continuing:

“Accomplishment, clarity, energy, strength, joy… these are all things I give myself through working out, and I can feel it in everything I do.”

Roberts is one of the highest-paid actresses with an estimated net worth of $250 million. She has earned numerous accolades in her acting career, including three Golden Globes.

She garnered worldwide fame for her role in the 1990 film Pretty Woman; in addition, she holds the record for People Magazine’s most beautiful woman with five entries.