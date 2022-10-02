Julia Michaels lies down in lace bra for photoshoot

Julia Michaels looks beautiful in natural makeup for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

American singer and songwriter Julia Michaels is the face of the new L’Officiel cover.

She is mostly known for her debut single Issues and for helping co-write songs with other very important artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes.

Michaels is entering a new era, not only musically, but also fashion-wise. She recently stunned in various looks for the magazine.

For the magazine’s cover, she got in a fancy marbled shower wearing nothing underneath but a classy white suit jacket. She accessorized this with some silver rings.

In the next slide, she laid down on a sofa chair wearing a lace black bra that she wore as a top, layering a bright red sweater with gold buttons that she left open.

She paired this sweater with a formal pair of black pants and a belt with a gold buckle.

Julia Michaels looks beautiful for L’Officiel cover

The singer’s signature blonde hair is now dyed black with short, straight bangs, which was styled down as well as in a messy bun for the photoshoot.

Michaels posted some of the shots on her Instagram, which now has over 2 million followers, and captioned this post, “It’s l’officiel ! I’m on the cover yall! Thank you to all the below that made this all possible. :) let’s put out some new music soon, k? :)”

Julia Michaels talks about her new music

Michaels has written some popular songs. Just to name some of them: Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez, Love Myself by Hailee Steinfeld, and one of her most recent big collaborations, writing seven out of the 13 tracks for Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send album.

But it was in early 2017 that Michaels decided to debut as a singer with her single Issues, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and Song of the Year the following year.

Three years later, she released her highly anticipated debut album Not in Chronological Order. She talked about her songwriting process with the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine.

“I feel like I start with more lyrical ideas or just things I really want to talk about. And usually I’ll just go in on the piano, just something really simple. And then once I figure out what I want to say, I’ll write the song and then build production from there,” she shared.

The 28-year-old has been teasing some new music coming out soon. All that is left to do is to sit tight and wait.