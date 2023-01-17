Julia Garner stunned in a red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julia Garner took the phrase “red ho”‘ to a whole new level at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old Ozark star put the red carpet she was standing on to shame, rocking a see-through dress that showed off her perfectly sculpted physique.

Designed by the luxury fashion house Ferragamo, the daring garment featured carefully-placed swathes of blood-red fabric around her top and bottom with a sheer overlay.

Julia heightened the look with ornate red earrings, clear diamond rings, and a stunning serpent necklace by legendary Italian jeweler BVLGARI.

She wore her bright blonde locks slicked back with a center part in a style that few people can pull off.

The cherry on top of the glamorous ensemble was her makeup, which featured spectacular lashes, soft eye shadow, and a punchy red lip.

Julia Garner wore short dress to promote Jimmy Kimmel Live

Julia was featured on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live back in July, and people still can’t get over her impression of Anna Delvey as Ruth from Ozark.

The Hollywood actress turned heads in a pale yellow minidress that unveiled her toned figure.

She showed off her acting chops, portraying the Russian-born German con artist and fraudster Anna Delvey in the voice of Ruth and vice versa.

Needless to say, she nailed the accent acting challenge, and her short, chic haircut was also a vision to behold!

Julia has appeared on countless talk shows since her debut on Ozark, but this moment undeniably goes down as one of the most memorable.

Julia Garner dazzled in baby pink dress at Golden Globe Awards

Julia turned up at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 looking like an actual Earth angel in a baby pink Gucci gown with shimmering details.

The gorgeous New York native was obviously dressed to win, as she took home the best supporting actress in a musical, comedy, or drama award for her role in Ozark.

She looked incredible as she accepted the award in the dress, which included a bustier-styled top, whimsical, flowing layers, and sparkling crystals.

Julia completed the look with a few pieces of De Beers jewelry and a trendy short haircut.

She captioned the candid carousel, “Wow, still in shock. Thank you again! Such a beautiful and fun night 💫 XO LOVE YOU ALL 😘 #goldenglobes.”

Now, spoiler alert for those who aren’t up to date on Ozark, but Julia gave some eye-opening insight on what it felt like to film the final episode as Ruth during an interview with Time magazine.

In her own words, “It almost feels like a part of me has died in a way. Ruth gave me so much, not only as an actor but also as a person. She gave me a sense of confidence that I didn’t have before. She gave me that. It’s weird because in the middle of filming I have more in common with my character than with myself. I’ll wonder, ‘Why am I feeling like this?’ and I’ll think about it and go, ‘Oh, because my character is feeling that way.’ Does that make any sense?”