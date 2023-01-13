Julia Garner wows in a dazzling pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julia Garner simply stunned as she slipped into a whimsical pink sparkly gown for the 2023 Golden Globes.

The 28-year-old most definitely turned heads at the star-studded bash thanks to her show-stopping ensemble.

Since breaking out onto the scene in 2015, Julia has come through with some major looks – much to the delight of her adoring fans.

In case you didn’t know, it was the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards last weekend, and everybody was dressed to the nines!

It was Julia, though, that looked nothing short of sensational in a sparkly and elegant ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (January 12), Julia shared a series of snaps from the bash, and as expected, she had a major fashion moment.

Julia Garner looks pretty in pink at Golden Globes

Posing up a storm in the sizzling snaps, Julia exuded style and confidence for her 1.4 million followers.

The Inventing Anna star looked effortlessly chic as she rocked a whimsical light pink Gucci gown that perfectly hugged her tiny waist.

Amping up the glamour, the dress was adorned with crystals that lined the bodice and trickled all the way down to the very bottom of her hemline.

Underneath the bodice was a multi-layered skirt feathered out with three tiers of layered ruffles, adding a fun and fabulous touch to the look.

Julia slicked her signature bleach blonde curls into a chic pixie cut with Madonna-inspired choppy bangs.

Making sure her accessories were just as fabulous as her gown, Julia dazzled by wearing a long diamond necklace, a huge diamond ring, and simple diamond studs.

For makeup, the Ozark star rocked a full face of glam, including a slightly winged eyeliner and a gorgeous neural-pink lip.

Due to the lengthy hem of Julia’s show-stopping dress, her shoes were not really visible, but it appeared she rocked a pair of metallic silver sandal heels.

Everyone gushed about Julia Garner’s Golden Globes dress

Celebrities and fans of Julia were typically gushing about her gorgeous outfit. Her post picked up over 100,000 likes, and she had thousands of appreciative comments and lots of fire and hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Stassi Schroeder wrote that Julia was “Literally perfect,” and actor Jeremy Pope said he was a “big fan.” Director Lauren Paul wrote, “Wow wow wow.”

Pic credit: @juliagarnerofficial/Instagram

And there were yet more comments.

Another fan called Julia “stunning,” and another called her the “prettiest!!” The Golden Globes Instagram account said she was “G L O W I N G.”

Pic credit: @juliagarnerofficial/Instagram

Julia Garner fronts campaign for Prada

With endless awards and iconic TV shows to her name, it’s no surprise Julia has bagged several campaigns for brands and companies.

Recently, the blonde beauty starred in a campaign for a new Razr phone.

In the short film, Julia looked incredible as she tucked the phone into her knee-high boots before hitting the road with her pals.

“I’m fulfilling my Razr dreams,” she Nylon about her reason for working with the iconic phone company.

Julia was recruited by legendary fashion house Prada for their holiday campaign, A Midwinter’s Night Dream, alongside Shira Haas, Taylor Russell, and Louis Partridge.

In the video, the four Hollywood stars fuse fashion and film together to strut their stuff around a very snowy Los Angeles while looking chic in their Prada attires.