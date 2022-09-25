Julia Garner goes braless for Gucci

Julia Garner at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner went braless during Milan Fashion Week as she wore a stylish black jumpsuit that offered a plunging bustline.

Garner recently traveled to Italy to attend the Gucci spring 2023 fashion show, and she absolutely stunned.

Wearing her short blonde hair in a style similar to finger waves, the Inventing Anna actress also wore a long pearl necklace that wrapped around her neck, giving her a look reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The jumpsuit, made with black velvet material, fit snuggly around the New York native’s waist and bustline.

She opted for a simple makeup look, appearing to wear mauve eyeshadow with mascara and a pink lip shade.

“When I first tried on the suit, it felt very feminine and masculine at the same time,” Garner revealed to W Magazine about the style. “Almost something you would see in a Helmut Newton photograph.

Julia Garner’s epic year

Garner made a name for herself as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix crime series Ozark in 2017 and snagged two Emmy awards for her role in the show in 2019 and 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This past year, the 28-year-old earned two additional Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama, both for her characters in Ozark and Inventing Anna, another hit Netflix series.

Starring in two renowned shows within one year, Garner detailed what it was like to film Inventing Anna while also shooting for the fourth season of Ozark, admitting that she would often mix up the different accents that the characters used.

While her Ozark character hailed from the south, Garner took on the role of Anna Delvey for Inventing Anna, a Russian-born con artist whose story attracted the attention of thousands.

Still on the rise, Garner was recently offered to play Madonna in a biopic currently in the works.

Relationship with husband Mark Foster

In 2019, Garner privately tied the knot with Mark Foster, lead singer of Foster the People, in a courthouse ceremony.

With their family as the only witnesses, the couple opted to get married at New York City Hall after debating between having a huge wedding and eloping to a Las Vegas chapel.

The pair reportedly met at the Sundance Film Festival and grew closer over time.

The Pumped Up Kicks singer has remained by his wife’s side during her Emmy wins and continues to support her via his social media accounts, with the newlyweds celebrating their third wedding anniversary this coming December.