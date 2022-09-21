Julia Fox stuns in leather bikini and unzipped pants

Julia Fox stuns in a leather bikini and unzipped pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Julia Fox stuns in a leather bikini and unzipped pants as she shows off her toned figure while leaving her hotel during Milan Fashion Week.

Julia is known for making a statement with her fashion choices, and as she stepped out of her hotel ahead of Milan Fashion Week, she made sure to make her presence known.

The Italian-American actress and model left little to the imagination as she left her hotel in Italy wearing an eye-catching orange bikini top with large gold chain detailing peaking out behind a chrome leather blazer.

She matched the top with a coordinated pair of orange bikini bottoms with gold chains with a pair of extremely low-rise metallic leather trousers to match the blazer.

Her extreme outfit choice got the attention of many as she stepped out with her long shiny brown hair in an effortless sleek style parted down the middle.

For her makeup, the Uncut Gems star wore an intense smokey eye with metallic chrome eyeshadow to match her trouser blazer set and show off her light blue eyes.

Julia Fox stuns ahead of Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: Backgrid

Julia Fox at Milan Fashion Week

The 32-year-old fashion icon also went with a high-fashion bleached eyebrow, which she has been sporting for quite some time now.

It’s the perfect look for Milan Fashion Week, which began on Tuesday, September 20, and ends on Monday, September 26.

Julia started her week off with a bang, starring in Diesel’s 2023 Spring Runway show.

Diesel is an Italian retail clothing company located in Breganze, Italy which is located right outside of Venice.

The high-end fashion brand kicked off Milan Fashion Week, debuting its Spring 2023 collection featuring an out-of-this-world mix of womenswear and menswear.

The new creative director and fashion designer of Diesel, Glenn Martens, curated a show taking inspiration from all things “wild and free”.

Julia Fox attends Diesel Spring 2023 Runway Show in Milan

Julia made a great outfit selection with her wild fashion choices and free-spirited style looks for the event.

She stepped out wearing a PVC denim-look shirt and matching micro mini skirt, a slouchy black bag, and platform boots.

To finish off the look, she went with a painted blue and white hair look that looked like it was wet and her signature stark black eye shadow.

The star took to her Instagram Story to show off pictures of her in her outfit while smiling for photos.

Julia Fox at Diesel runaway show. Pic credit: @juliafox/ Instagram

The show was a fantastic success as 3,000 attendees watched models soon appearing from the world’s inflatable sculpture backed by the Guinness Book of Records.