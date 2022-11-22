Julia Fox stuns in cropped leather jacket for NYC night out

Julia Fox is spotted in NYC in a fully black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The stunning Julia Fox made another special appearance in New York City in her flashy black attire.

The actress and well-established model is certainly known for her eccentric stylistic choices and in her recent outing, she demonstrated just that.

Julia walked amongst the streets of The Big Apple as she attended a friend’s birthday dinner party at Carbone in the heart of New York City.

The model strolled along the sidewalks as she sported a bold, fully-black ensemble with a slight smile present on her face.

Julia dressed appropriately for New York’s cold fall weather as she added a cropped puffer jacket into the mix.

The beautiful brunette certainly knows how to turn heads with quirky fits and homemade ensembles as she undeniably did again during her city visit.

When it comes to odd yet eye-catching fashion, Julia hits the nail right on the head.

For this particular event, Julia geared up in a dark and edgy fit. She wore a black, cropped puffer jacket which she left slightly unzippered.

She styled the cropped puffer with a pair of baggy utility pants. The black pants featured two oversized pockets in the front by her knees and two smaller pockets on the sides near her lower hips.

She then added a pair of patent leather, square-toed heels which were mostly covered by the lengthy pants.

The model accessorized with a silver and black purse which she held in one hand while she carried her phone closely in the other.

Julia’s brown hair was left down in light waves, which flowed directly over her jacket.

In contrast to the black attire, Julia sported a vibrant blue and purple eyeshadow that beautifully glistened in the shot. She then added a pink glossy lip for the occasion.

Overall, the fit encapsulated Julia’s eccentric yet quirky style perfectly.

Julia Fox looks stunning in her black fit. Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Julia Fox partners with Xeomin Aesthetic

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the model shared some of her beauty tips with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Julia teamed up with Xeomin Aesthetic as she shared her admiration for their anti-wrinkle product.

In the post, the 32-year-old expressed, “Can your favorite beauty and fashion influencer actually get ready in under 30 minutes? Being a “less is more” girl helps, and so does taking care of my skin. I get a little help with Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) @XeominAesthetic to temporarily improve the appearance of frown lines without unnecessary proteins. #SmartToxin #Ad.”

Julia asked her fans if she could get ready in 30 minutes or less as she kindly shared her step-by-step beauty regimen.

The model applied the FDA-approved treatment to her face and explained how to use the beauty product appropriately while showing the results.

Julia looked stunning in both her natural state and with a full face of makeup while she promoted one of her favorite treatments.

The model’s audience certainly came to show their support for the post as it secured 20k likes and featured over 200 expressive fans in the comment section.