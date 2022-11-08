Julia Fox arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in March 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Julia Fox stepped out to the CFDA Fashion Awards last night wearing an interesting gown by Italian designer Valerievi.

The model and artist looked stunning as she arrived at the awards wearing a high-neck dress with cut-out detail that exposed her black bikini top and black underwear with roses and showed off her toned abs.

She accessorized her look with a black clutch bag and a stack of silver ear cuffs that added to her futuristic look.

Julia wore natural makeup, which was a far cry from the exaggerated black eyeliner she usually opts for. However, never one to play it too safe, she did bleach her eyebrows.

The 32-year-old wore her long brown hair slicked back and added some gray coloring which she told The Cut was a “love letter to getting older.”

Julia often makes bold fashion choices and is known for her DIY styling on TikTok; however, even British Vogue got behind this look.

Julia Fox stars in a campaign for KNWLS London

Julia is currently starring as the face of the British fashion brand KNWLS in their latest campaign.

KNWLS celebrates sexual expression and self-confidence, making Julia the perfect poster girl for the brand.

Julia shared the collection images on social media with her 1.3 million followers and expressed her excitement at being asked to be a part of the campaign.

She wrote, “Did u guys see my @knwlslondon campaign?! LOL I can’t get over these images! Everyone on this set was exciting and legendary and talented and I’ve been obsessed w this brand since I first heard of them a few years ago and I can’t believe I got to go to England for the first time and shoot this !!! A dream.”

Julia Fox styles a beach towel on TikTok

Julia recently returned to her DIY ways and created a dress out of an old beach towel.

Calling her video “end of the world fashion,” Julia proceeded to cut holes in an old blue and white Hawaiian print towel before creating a minidress.

Some viewers may have been dubious when watching her process; however, in the end, she styled the look with knee-high leather boots, a pair of long leather gloves, some sunglasses, and a black bag, creating a successfully fashionable ensemble.