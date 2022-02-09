Julia Fox gives NSFW interview about her dominatrix past, foursomes and drug use

Julia Fox discusses her past as a dominatrix, foursome desires and drug use. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



In a revealing interview, Julia Fox makes it known that there’s more to her than her relationship with Kanye West.

The 32-year-old actress revealed shocking information about her life, including her dominatrix past and partner-swapping desires.

The Uncut Gems actress bared it all on Call Her Daddy, a popular podcast starring host Alexandra Cooper.

Julia Fox worked as a dominatrix and it led to her first acting gig

Julia Fox’s Call Her Daddy interview was full of bombshell admissions. The actress talks about “unfortunate” Kim Kardashian comparisons and her past drug use. But the real tea is that Julia Fox got her acting start as a dominatrix.

Julia Fox explained that she needed money, and she did what any struggling young person would– she visited CraigsList!

On the “the adult section” of Craigslist, Fox found a dominatrix job that offered $1,000 daily. Fox did not want to have sex with strangers, but the advertisement promised no sex or nudity. Her first encounter as a dominatrix led to an acting gig.

Fox explained, “I went and met up with this really kind of insane looking white guy with this long black trench coat. He had me write a sadistic BDSM fantasy off the top. I did, and he loved it. He hired me on the spot. I was just naturally good at it.”

“They could kiss my feet, I could smother them, maybe sit on their face with my panties, but they will never ever be good enough for my vagina. That’s very important,” she said.

The dominatrix world taught Fox about herself, “through doing this for money, I got to learn about my own sexuality.”

Later in the interview, she explained what turns her on. “I’m into like, weirdly, like, like partner, like swapping and then like watching or something.” Fox says.

Host Alex Cooper nods her head and asks, “So, like, foursomes?”

Fox replies, “Yeah.” She later clarifies that she has never done partner-swapping.

Julia Fox discusses her past drug use

As a young person in NYC, Julia Fox was around drug use, smoking weed for the first time in “sixth or seventh grade.” She tried heroin in high school, and her drug use led to overdoses.

Fox was sentenced to probation after being charged with grand larceny. Of her probation experience, she says, “I was actually on probation for like three years, and that really saved my life in a [way] because for the first time it’s like, I’m grounded.”

Fox still smokes marijuana, doesn’t use heroin anymore. After a friend of hers passed away from a heroin overdose in 2019, she has not thought about using the drug again.