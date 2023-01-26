Julia Fox gives a tour of her NYC apartment, explains why she appreciates mice

Julia Fox goes viral with a candid tour of her surprisingly typical New York City apartment.

The actress’s apartment is totally relatable and differs from what most celebrities share on Architectural Digest.

In the 3-minute video, the Uncut Gems star said she was prepared to “get roasted” for the state of her apartment, which appeared to be a two-bedroom.

In the TikTok clip, she started with her living room, which is also her bedroom, and explained that she turned her actual bedroom into a playroom for her son, Valentino.

She then moved to her cluttered hallway and a glimpse of her tiny bathroom.

Julia then showed her messy kitchen, which had stacks of shoeboxes. She further explained that the shoe boxes in her kitchen are “very common for New Yorkers.”

She is clearly fond of her only son, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, and showed his room, which she said took her the longest to decorate.

Julia then defended sharing a bed with her two-year-old son in the clip.

“He, like, doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me. I don’t care,” she said.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

The 31-year-old actress said she isn’t a fan of “excessive displays of wealth” before possibly sharing too much information about her “small mouse problem.”

Fox then questioned whether having mice is really a problem, adding that she “appreciates” them coming out at night and “cleaning up the crumbs that [her] son drops on the floor.”

The eccentric actress then said she doesn’t plan to get rid of the mice “anytime soon.”

In the caption, she added confusion to the mice situation, writing: “Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰.”

Julia Fox doesn’t think Kanye West knows her full name

Julia Fox is still talking about her brief relationship with Kanye West; However, in her defense, she was asked a question about their high-profile romance.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress talked about her brief relationship with the rapper, who changed his name to Ye.

When asked about how long she dated the Stronger rapper, she said they were together for just one month and have not spoken to each other in one year.

Fox then expanded on their brief relationship by doubting that Ye knows her full name, per Page Six.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox told Cohen. “Like, I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.”

Cohen was surprised that the rapper didn’t know her last name, leading Fox to clarify that she has a middle name.

The actress was asked about her best celebrity date in the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen interview.

She told Cohen that the date involved flying on a private jet and cuddling. She also added that she was gifted a Chanel bag and called the experience great.

When she refused to name the mysterious celeb, Cohen asked if it was the Canadian rapper Drake; Fox then sighed and said, “Maybe.”