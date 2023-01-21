Joy Corrigan knows how to dress to impress while out in the town. The top model spent her night in West Hollywood, where she was spotted at the restaurant, Madeos. The food spot is known for its Italian cuisine and high-profile customers.

Joy looked gorgeous in baby blue while giving fans style inspiration for the future.

The Naked Species founder wore a baby blue corset top that cropped right at her waist. She paired the top with grey skinny jeans that clung to her curves.

Since the night wasn’t too cold in California, she held her leather jacket in her hand.

Joy also had a blue handbag and gorgeous heart-shaped rhinestone earrings to accessorize the outfit.

The blond wore her hair straight, in a center part, and let it fall down her back.

For her makeup, she wore silver eyeshadow, heavy blush, and nude lipstick for a glamorous look.

Model Joy Corrigan looks fabulous arriving for dinner at Madeos restaurant in West Hollywood. Pic credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID

Joy Corrigan’s Naked Species clothing line is a family affair

Joy Corrigan has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but some might not know that it runs in the family. The CEO runs the clothing brand Naked Species with her sister Gina Smith.

According to their website, the two always bonded over art, fashion, and their love for animals of all sizes. It was no surprise they created their business, a clothing brand that reflected their style and values.

The sisters describe their clothes as art redefined and wanted to put the profits into something bigger. Naked species’ goal is to end extinction and protect endangered animals. For each piece bought by a customer, they pledge to donate a percentage of the profits to numerous charities committed to animal rescue.

“The Corrigan sisters want to change the way we think about style,” they explained, adding, “Through art and awareness, we can make a future for all species.”

Joy Corrigan lounges in a tight spandex outfit for a day in the sun

When she is not going to high-profile restaurants, Joy has no problem spending the day out in the sun. The social media star was spotted lounging in a hammock wearing a tight spandex set, courtesy of Alo Yoga.

The model wore a black crop top that flared slightly at the sleeves. She paired it with matching pants that clung to her body.

She went for a clean look and wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The blonde had her hair down and let it flow in the breeze for an effortless look.