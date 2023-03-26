One thing about Joy Corrigan, she’s always ready to give a striking pose.

The top model was on her way to dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood and looked like a total bombshell. While most starlets shuffle their way in, Joy decided to stop for a few stunning photos.

Joy wore a black crop top that cut off right at her waist to show off her toned abs. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt with a large cut-out at the hip and a slit around the leg.

To add some edge to the outfit, she wore knee-high black boots that complemented the outfit perfectly.

For accessories, Joy wore a white puffer handbag and stacked silver necklaces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The social media star wore her hair down in beautiful barrel curls that framed her face perfectly.

She kept her makeup natural, wearing brown eyeshadow and deep rose lipstick. Joy always seems to be ready to dress to impress.

Joy Corrigan in West Hollywood. Pic credit: HIDE BYLINE/BACKGRID

Joy Corrigan works up a sweat with Alo Yoga

Joy Corrigan is known for her amazing model body, so it’s no surprise that she works with Alo Yoga.

According to the website, Alo yoga started in 2007 with the goal of bringing the founder’s love of yoga to the world. They do this by supplying men’s and women’s activewear, cosmetics, and yoga accessories. When creating the clothing, they described their goal as “creating garments that carry over to the street, into a life lived consciously, takes mindful movement one step further: a beautiful life celebrated with forward design.”

Joy decided to promote their latest drop with an all-red outfit. She wore a crop top that had a faux sports bra attached to it. She paired it with spandex leggings that skimmed her body perfectly. Instead of wearing sneakers, she opted for red no-show socks that had lace-up detailing on the top of the feet.

Joy Corrigan stuns in Furla

While enjoying her vacation in Bali, Joy had on a gorgeous swimsuit from Furla. The one-piece swimsuit was covered in gold sequins, with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. She paired it with mesh wide-leg pants and a matching robe. To stay on theme, she wore fluffy green slides that fit perfectly with the outfit.

To accessorize her look, she wore a sequin crossbody bag and a gold necklace for her day at the beach.

She wore her hair straight and let it cascade down her body. Her makeup looked phenomenal as well, wearing neutral eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.