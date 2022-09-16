Joy Corrigan leaves little to the imagination in revealing dress

Joy Corrigan left nothing to the imagination in a revealing frock. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Joy Corrigan certainly turned heads as she stepped out in a revealing dress.

The Victoria’s Secret Model left little to the imagination with the figure-hugging outfit that showed lots of hip, thigh, and leg.

She wore the sparkling cut-out frock for a quick trip out that must have had heads turning.

It clung tightly to her stunning figure and really showed just why her talent is so constantly in demand.

Joy, who was snapped holding her phone in one hand and a small bag in the other, has amassed thousands of followers on social media and is one of the world’s top models.

And it’s easy to see why when you see stunning pics like this.

Joy showed some major hips and legs on her walkabout. Pic credit: Backgrid

Fans of Joy have been lucky enough to see some daring shots recently.

Joy Corrigan strips down to thong bikini

Monsters and Critics told how Joy gave her Instagram followers a delightful surprise with a series of bikini shots.

The model rocked her to-die-for figure as she stepped into a pool, lounged around, paraded her toned body around on the beach, and gave the camera a sultry look.

Joy posted the racy snaps from her holiday in Mexico. The founder and creative director of clothing line Naked Species constantly posts pictures of herself in bikinis on her Instagram, much to the delight of her over 900k followers.

She shared pictures of herself as she enjoyed paradise.

She captioned the video, “Living in paradise.”

She wore a pale blue bikini that featured a low-cut neckline and thong bikini bottoms, leading her many fans to comment on the post with hundreds of fire emojis.

Joy posted pics of herself in May arriving in La Casa de la Playa, the hotel in Mexico she stayed at. She wore a cream-colored, crocheted dress with holes giving it a see-through effect. She paired the look with white heels and a large pink clutch.

The Aftermath actress apparently needed a vacation after spending the previous week at Coachella, along with a whole host of other models, celebrities, and Bachelor alums.

In the pics from Mexico Joy showed off her toned body in a black crochet bikini from Juliette Porter’s swim line JMP The Label, along with her sister Gina.

Hailey Bieber shows off fit physique

Joy’s not the only Victoria’s Secret model to have been showing off her toned body recently.

We told how Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a corset undies look by the bushes in pics for the lingerie giant.

The supermodel is one of the leading faces of Victoria’s Secret as she joined in 2021 as part of the VS Collective rebrand.

Showing off her model figure in a new photo posted to the VS Instagram last month, Hailey sizzled with her catwalk queen body on show, also channeling a girly and complicated getup via a sexy corset finish and a lush purple colorway.