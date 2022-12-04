Joy Corrigan was spotted on a Miami beach in a stunning bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Top model Joy Corrigan was spotted soaking up the sunshine as she spent an afternoon at the beach with her boyfriend.

The stunning blonde has been spending time in Miami over the past week and making the most of her beach location as she was previously spotted modeling a tiny denim bikini.

For her latest swimwear outfit, she rocked a barely-there black bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear that featured trendy gold hardware in favor of fabric straps.

The black two-piece showed off her incredible model body as the tiny triangle top hugged her curves tight.

Two black strings attached to her bikini top were wrapped around her middle, accentuating her tiny waist and washboard stomach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Victoria’s Secret babe was tying a silky coverup around her bottom half, concealing her bikini bottoms, but the golden chain straps were seen hugging her hips.

Pic credit: VAEM / BACKGRID

Joy shaded her eyes from the beaming sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses, and the strap of a rattan Chloe bag peeked through a space between her arm and body.

A sprawling ocean backdrop was seen behind the blonde which made for a stunning setting for the candid snap.

She showed off her enviable figure earlier that day by sharing a mirror selfie in the swimwear via Instagram Stories.

Joy tagged Beach Bunny Swimwear in the photo as she modeled their Brooklyn Triangle Top, and their Brooklyn Tango Bottoms.

Pic credit: @joycorrigan/Instagram

The bikini top is available in five color options for $145, and the bottoms are available in eight color options for $145.

Joy Corrigan shows legs in promotion for Naked Species

Joy took the plunge into business with her sister in 2019 when the pair decided to start their own fashion line.

The brand recognizes charities that work to protect the planet’s endangered plants and animals by donating 10% of its profits to those organizations.

The line itself features pieces that turn art into fashion by giving a modern street style with a twist to everyday pieces.

27-year-old Joy promotes her brand as often as she can on her socials, with a recent post featuring the brand’s Jupiter Button Up.

Posing in a sunny Los Angeles residential street, the model wore the retro pink and blue shirt with black shorts and chunky black boots.

She fastened the shirt with a single button at the chest and let the material hang loose, moving it to one side for a photo showing off her abs.

The bright garment popped against the dark tones of the rest of the outfit making it a real eye-catching piece.

She accessorized with a black Chanel purse and some shades as she prepared for a trip to NYC, captioning the post, “Off to NYC! ✈️🛸 Who else will be there? @nakedspecies 💗💚💗💚.”

The Jupiter Button Up can be bought from the Naked Species website, and costs $100.

Joy Corrigan in tennis inspired look for Alo Yoga

Joy does a lot of promoting for other brand partnerships, with one of her favorites being Alo Yoga.

The brand started out creating yoga wear in 2007, which then transformed into street-wear, bringing the studio to the street by making comfortable and contemporary pieces.

Alo has since evolved into one of the top brands celebrities are spotted wearing due to the high-quality and the extensive range now offered.

The brand launched a tennis inspired collection which Joy promoted to her 935k following, wearing a pastel blue set from the line.

The modeling pro wore a sports bra and matching pleated skirt from the collection, which she layered with a white bolero sweater.

The blonde beauty completed a photoshoot on the tennis court with racquet and ball to boot as she playfully modeled the stunning sportswear.

She wore the Grand Slam Tennis Skirt in Chalk Blue, and matching Airlift Intrigue Bra. Both items are available in an array of colorful options, costing $78 for the skirt and $68 for the bra.

The Thrill Seeker Shrug top comes in three color options and retails for $64.