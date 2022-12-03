Joy Corrigan looked incredible as she donned a bikini for a beach day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All eyes were on Joy Corrigan as she rocked a barely-there bikini from a stunning beach setting.

The former Victoria’s Secret model strutted her stuff along the sands of a Miami beach while wearing a trendy denim two-piece.

She showcased her model physique in the bikini, which featured black stitching detail around the edges of both the top and bottoms.

The denim bra barely covered the model’s chest and was held up by two thin spaghetti straps which fastened behind Joy’s neck in a halterneck fashion.

Her upper body looked sculpted in the tiny bikini top, and her arms were incredibly toned as she placed her hands in her hair behind her head.

The Miami sunshine poured over her glowing skin, highlighting every muscle on her slender body.

Pic credit: Robert O’Neil/Backgrid/BACKGRID

The denim number featured seam detailing, which, when paired with the black stitching, created an edgy look.

The model and fashion designer accessorized the two-piece with multiple chains adorning her neck and gold hoops in her ears.

An ocean breeze blew some loose strands of hair in all directions as the blonde beauty gathered the rest in her hands in a ponytail.

Joy rocked some subtle makeup for the impromptu beach shoot, opting for some mascara and pink gloss.

Joy Corrigan models her swimwear for Naked Species

Joy is best known for her model prowess, however, she transitioned from top model to top fashion designer as she founded Naked Species in 2019 with her sister, Gina Corrigan Smith.

The fashion line contains everyday pieces with a modern street-style twist. They aim to turn art into fashion for the environmentally conscious, and the brand donates 10% of all profits to charities that work to protect the planet’s threatened wild plants and animals.

Joy modeled a bikini by the brand in a post earlier this year after they launched a retro space-themed collection.

The 27-year-old Massachusetts-born beauty looked out of this world as she modeled the Galaxy Bikini for fans.

The iridescent two-piece featured a triangle top that housed silver hoop hardware on the shoulder straps and a hoop in the center that was attached to strings crisscrossing over her torso.

She wore matching bottoms featuring silver hardware and fastened by her hips with metallic string ties.

The model donned a pair of metallic rollerskates in another photo as she also modeled a black bucket hat by the brand.

She captioned the post, “@nakedspecies Galaxy bikini is everything! 👽.”

Joy wore the Galaxy Bikini Top and the Galaxy Bikini Bottom, both in Metallic, which can be purchased from the Naked Species website for $100 each.

The Neptune Reversible Logo Bucket Hat is priced at $65.

Joy Corrigan promotes d’Alba spray serum

In addition to being a model and fashion designer, Joy is also a sought-after influencer, often promoting products by her favorite brands.

She recently added Korean skincare brand d’Alba to her roster as she raved about their White Truffle First Serum Spray.

The product contains anti-oxidants and natural plant oils which help to hydrate the skin for a youthful glow.

Joy rocked a neon green crop top and a bare face to tell fans about the product, which is available for $35 from the d’Alba website.

The blonde stunner shared a video with her fans in which she asked them, “Want glowing skin?”

Shaking the bottle to activate the ingredients, she sprayed the serum onto her face five times and posed in the sunlight to show off her fresh glow.

Joy explained a little about the spray in her caption, writing, “Want radiant glowing skin?🙏✨🤍 @dalba_global A multi-functional spray serum infused with Italian white truffle extract, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, chia seed extract, and more to give a glowy look and enhance the vitality of skin complexion.”

The product is multi-use which Joy mentioned, saying, “Use for skincare, makeup prep, setting spray, and any time of the day when you need more hydration and moisturization.”

The post was popular among her 935k following, with over 20k double-tapping the like button.