Joy Corrigan arrives at Darren Dzienciol’s Carn*evil Halloween Party in October 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Joy Corrigan looked like she was enjoying her vacation in paradise this week as she posed for photos with a giant coconut on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The model and actress wore a matching purple activewear set by the yoga brand ALO, which showed off her super-long legs and toned stomach.

She appeared to have fresh, makeup-free skin and looked very natural. Her long blonde hair was worn straight and hung loose, decorated with tiny braids in the front sections.

In her snaps, Joy sat on the sand, sipped from her coconut in some photos, pouted, posed against the rocks, and even did an impressive reverse tabletop pose.

The 27-year-old shared the photo set with her 936K followers and wrote in the caption, “vacay joy joy 💜🥥🌴 @alo,” revealing that the photos were an advert for the company.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joy seems to work with the brand regularly, as we saw another sponsored post earlier in the week.

Joy Corrigan goes purple for ALO

Joy also posted a clip of herself rocking the suit. Strutting her stuff to the soundtrack of Saint Levant’s Very Few Friends, the model took on various poses in the dark plum-colored spandex onesie.

She paired her look with some chunky white foam sliders, a lime green purse by Bottega Veneta, and some matching green-framed sunglasses.

Joy accessorized with some layered gold chain necklaces and posed with attitude in the street before changing her location to indoors.

The ALO Airlift Disco Daze Onesie currently retails for $148 and is also available in the shades Midnight Green and Espresso.

Joy Corrigan collabs with Watskin

As a model, Joy often promotes clothing brands and creates brand partnerships. One brand she has advertised recently is Watskin.

Watskin is a swimwear brand that creates protective sunwear, made to be worn in and out of the water. The brand donates 5% of its sales to the Melanoma Research Alliance, which supports skin cancer research.

Joy recently posted a video wearing a bright orange swimsuit by Watskin, which featured a chunky zipper on the front.

She explained to her followers why the brand is important to her, writing in the caption for the post, “I’m obsessed with my WATSKIN pieces because they can be worn for every season and activity under the sun: swim, snow, sport, etc. Take on the sun safely and confidently because the chic styles of the pieces are made of UPF fabrics! 🙌🏼🌞”

Joy added, “The best part is WATSKIN is a partner of the Melanoma Research Alliance and gives 5% of every purchase to them!! 🙏🙏🙏.”