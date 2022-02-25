Joy Behar is getting dragged after complaining that Russian invasion of Ukraine could mess up Italian vacation

Joy Behar is receiving backlash after complaining about her Italian vacation amidst Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

As events continue to unfold with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many people worry about the cost of war, inflation, or, if you’re Joy Behar, when you’re going to go to Italy.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg started the conversation regarding the Russian invasion. Goldberg noted that the situation is “disheartening” and said, “the people in Russia, they don’t want this war. [Putin] wants it because he’s trying to hold on.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added her own thoughts, saying that she has considered how many Ukrainians will lose their lives or be wounded, and “that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe.”

Hostin continued, “We’re talking about 5 million people that are gonna be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Joy Behar is worried about her Italian vacation amidst Ukraine crisis

After Hostin spoke, Behar gave her own concerns regarding the Russian invasion, starting by saying, “Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too.”

However, what she said next wasn’t exactly in line with the concerns of the other hosts of The View, and many fans found her comments to be selfish and tone-deaf.

After saying she was scared of what might happen in Western Europe, Behar continued her thought without missing a beat.

“You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there. [I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic —and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many fans were extremely shocked to hear that she was concerned about trying to go to Italy while Ukrainians are suffering at the hands of Russia.

Liz Wheeler shared the clip from The View, tweeting, “I literally can’t believe Joy Behar said this.”

I literally can’t believe Joy Behar said this. pic.twitter.com/IsNy6TA6Oc — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 24, 2022

Liz Wheeler is far from the only person that can’t believe what Joy Behar said, and Twitter was quick to react to Behar’s statement.

Twitter reacts to Joy Behar’s comments about her Italian vacation

Twitter user Tova Herskovitz quoted Wheeler’s tweet, writing, “Sometimes I think my life is hard but then I think of poor Joy Behar who hasn’t been able to vacation in Italy for 4 (!) years.”

Sometimes I think my life is hard but then I think of poor Joy Behar who hasn't been able to vacation in Italy for 4 (!) years. https://t.co/GMg7LHCrTD — Tova Herskovitz (@tovaherskovitz) February 25, 2022

Another user wrote, “I refuse to watch The View with Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg. Who will say the same?”

Pic credit: @GingersPage/Twitter

Another user asked someone to “please call Putin and explain that this invasion thing might ruin Joy Behar’s trip to Italy…”

Pic credit: @whatgives1313/Twitter

While Twitter users and celebrities continue to take aim at Joy Behar for her tone-deaf comment, her statement may have improved Twitter in one aspect: AnnaLynne McCord’s spoken-word poem to Vladimir Putin is no longer the worst thing circulating on the platform.