Jovita Moore from WSB-TV to undergo surgery for brain tumors today

Jovita Moore revealed that she is undergoing surgery to remove two brain tumors. Pic credit: @jovitamoore/Instagram

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore, 52, revealed this week that doctors found two brain tumors and she is undergoing surgery to have them removed.

The WSB-TV personality has been a staple for Atlanta viewers for over 20 years, and staff are now asking for prayers and good thoughts to be sent out as Moore prepares for surgery today.

According to WSB-TV’s website, Moore told co-anchor Justin Farmer on Monday morning that she wasn’t feeling well and was concerned “about why all of a sudden [she] was forgetful, disoriented and just not feeling [herself].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Two brain tumors found

Moore went in for an MRI later that day after experiencing dizziness, telling staff, “It was a blessing in disguise that I almost passed out walking into Publix. I was walking. I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn’t going to make it to the door. I was almost like walking in quicksand.”

The MRI concluded that there were two small masses in her brain that needed to be taken out as soon as possible. Moore told WSB-TV later that, “It’s significant. It’s gonna be a lot. Two little tumors kind of near each other and they got to go. We had to start then having a conversation about what that was and what that meant.”

Moore’s neurosurgeon, Edjah Nduom, told WSB-TV that they don’t yet know how severe her situation is but that the news anchor is feeling “upbeat, optimistic, and feels surrounded by love.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a memo was sent out by WSB’s manager, Ray Carter, who wrote, “Our strength comes in part because of Jovita’s ferocious heartbeat, determination and caring spirit. She will surely use that strength as she battles through this challenging experience. Your thoughts and prayers are not only invited, but are welcome.”

Moore’s career and life

Moore has long been in the television and journalism scene, earning her graduate degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University Graduate school in New York. She began her career in 1990, reporting for Arkansas’ KFSM-TV before moving on to WMC-TV in Tennessee.

She joined WSB-TV in 1998 and went on to win several Emmy awards during her time there. The anchor has three children, Shelby, Marley, and Josh but is not married and no details are known about the father of her children.

People took to Twitter to share their support for Moore this week, with positive thoughts being spread by fans and networks. CAU Alumni Relations wrote, “#CAU Office of Alumni Relations is rooting for you @JovitaMoore! Let’s goooo superwoman! You got this! Prayers and love are being sent your way for speedy recovery!”

Supporters took to Twitter to share positive thoughts for Moore. Pic credit: Twitter@CAUAlumRelation

Moore is super active on Instagram and can be found @jovitamoore.

Moore is set for surgery today and doctors and friends remain hopeful for some good news and a speedy recovery.