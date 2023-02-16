Josie Canseco took a break from her busy schedule to instead enjoy the fabulous views along Miami Beach, Florida.

The daughter of the famous MLB outfielder Jose Canseco has proved herself as an exceptionally skilled model over many years, and even in this simple selfie, Josie demonstrated just that.

Josie was spotted outside, under the warm Miami sun, as the vibrant green palm trees towered over her in the background.

The blonde beauty was lying down on her lounge chair as she posed for a quick selfie.

Josie looked effortlessly gorgeous while she sported a bright bikini and a pair of black shades.

The model was kind enough to share her sunny experience as she took to her Instagram Story with the shot.

The 26-year-old bombshell certainly looked to be enjoying her peaceful getaway as she sunbathed in her chair.

As she posed, Josie sported a beautiful, bright orange bikini that peeked out from above her arms. The bikini top was a classic spaghetti string top that provided the model with much support and comfort.

She coordinated the orange top with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses that fully covered her eyes, protecting them from the sun.

Josie’s hair was dyed bleach blonde for her getaway as her blonde locks were further parted over to the one side and styled in natural light waves.

The model also rocked a fresh set of shiny new nails along with a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

She captioned the Story by writing, “@thesetaimiamibeach always takin care of me when I’m here 🫶.”

Josie Canseco promotes Alo along the snowy mountains

In another recent post, Josie was spotted in a cooler setting this time around as she posed for an array of shots in a snow-filled city.

The model was captured in a variety of different-angled shots while she happily promoted one of her favorite clothing companies, Alo.

Alo is a California-based company that offers a wide selection of high-quality athletic apparel that uses only durable and sustainable fabrics.

Josie seemed to thoroughly enjoy her Alo essentials as they provided her with much warmth and comfort.

The blonde beauty sported a pair of fuzzy, black Alo gloves along with a pair of black Alo leg warmers.

As for the rest of the fit, Josie added an oversized fur coat, a pair of black, high-waisted leggings, and a black cowboy hat.

For this special snowy getaway, Josie had her blonde hair styled in two braids that fell down the front of her fit.

Josie looked to be having the time of her life along the beautiful snowy mountains while she simultaneously got to promote one of her favorite brands.

The caption simply read, “Oklahoma smoke show @alo.”

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to browse their newest collections along with their most recently added sales section.