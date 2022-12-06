Josie Conseco looked amazing in lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Josie Canseco looked like an actual Earth angel in a sheer lingerie set yesterday, and her fans are still talking about it.

The 26-year-old model left virtually nothing to the imagination in the see-through set, highlighting her chiseled abs and sun-kissed skin.

She had one hand up by her face and the other outstretched overhead as she peered through a sliding glass door with a sheer curtain.

Her signature blonde locks took on a different look for the shoot, as they were pushed back with a touch of fullness on the top.

Oh, and the best part? She went entirely makeup free, showing off her insanely gorgeous natural beauty.

She tagged the photographer and referenced the hit track Anti‐Hero by Taylor Swift in the caption, writing, “maybe I’m the problem.”

The saucy snap garnered nearly 65K likes in the first 14 hours alone, with Josie’s 1.2M followers taking to the comment section to play off her caption.

A few remarks included, “Lookin more like the solution to these monday blues,” and “I see no problems here.”

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

Josie Canseco ditched the bra and smiled for Alo Yoga partnership

Josie was all smiles last month to promote Alo Yoga’s cozy collection of fall and winter apparel.

She looked amazing in an open tawny brown coat with nothing underneath, unveiling her bronze complexion.

The stunning internet personality is an official brand ambassador for Alo Yoga, which is why she often posts content modeling their athleticwear.

Beyond her incredible work in fashion, Josie also has tremendous ambitions of starting her non-profit organization for neglected and abused animals by age 30.

She hopes to own a ranch in Montana someday where she can support as many animals as possible.

Josie Canseco begged fans to watch Harry Potter in revealing gray set

Josie shared her point of view in a gray bralette with matching comfy pants while sitting on the edge of a sofa.

Beyond her smoldering gaze, all eyes landed on the tiny bit of her toned midriff between the two garments.

The enchanting Florida native looked fresh and effortless, with her blonde tresses thrown over her shoulder by a deep side part.

She captioned the share, “pov im begging u to watch harry potter w me for the 29484th time 🧙🏻‍♂️:).”

As the daughter of former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco and former model Jessica Canseco, Josie was pretty much destined to shine.

But still, she learned a lot more than just how to stand out in a crowd from her star-studded upbringing.

In her own words, “Being raised in the industry has definitely taught me a lot about my communications skills and work ethic. Having parents like them to look up to has done nothing but inspire me to be the best I can be, and to also be kind and patient with my success.”