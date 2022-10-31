Josie Canseco was stunned as she debut her Coraline costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Josie Canseco brought the heat for Halloween this year. The top model was doing her own interpretation of Coraline, a popular children’s movie character.

The Victoria’s Secret model was sitting in a corner in an all-vinyl monochromatic outfit.

She wore a yellow jacket that was cut off right above her waist. The jacket would include a wide hoodie to mimic the raincoat Coraline wore. Under the jacket, she had on a yellow vinyl bra.

She paired it with a matching miniskirt that featured a small slit right over her thigh. For added edge, she wore the fishnet stockings under her outfit. To complete the outfit, she had on long knee-high yellow boots that complimented the model’s long legs perfectly.

The accessories were really important to this look. Josie had a key around her neck, button glasses, and the mini Coraline doll that was seen in the movie.

Josie adorned the character’s royal blue haircut. However, her makeup was much darker than in the original movie. She wore cartoonish thin eyebrows, dark brown eyeshadow, drawn-on freckles, and an overdrawn nude lipstick that mimicked her face being stitched into a smile.

Josie Canseco stuns in Nine West

As a brand ambassador for Nine West, it’s important to represent the brand whenever possible. Late last week, she attended the F1 Races in Austin, showing her fans how chic the brand could really be.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was crouching down in Austin, wearing a black corset with a subtle lining along the torso. Over it, she wore denim cut-off shorts that were held together with a simple black belt.

Josie paired her outfit with a sleek leather blazer to combat the fickle Texas weather. She coordinated her blazer with her leather pointed-toe boots, which stopped right below the knee.

She wore her long blonde hair down and kept her makeup simple to keep the focus on the outfit.

Josie Canseco is the face of Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture is making a comeback with a resurgence of the Y2K aesthetic. The brand is launching its latest line and called on Josie to star in its latest campaign.

Josie wore a black velour catsuit that fitted her model physique perfectly. The catsuit had a pattern of subtle juicy logos around the outfit. It was left open to reveal a bright pink bra.

For the shoot, the accessories were kept simple, with a body chain, gold hoops, and stacked bracelets.

Since they were going for a sporty appearance for the shoot, Josie had a natural makeup look and sported a high ponytail.