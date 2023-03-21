Josie Canseco is quickly becoming a household name as the model’s star power continues to rise.

Born to famous parents, baseball legend Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, the Florida native, is no stranger to Hollywood.

However, this is one nepo baby who has worked for everything she has, including her growing modeling career and the impressive 1.2 million followers she boasts on Instagram.

While Josie is working hard on her modeling career, having been signed to New York agency Elite Models but she technically got her start in reality TV. As a child, she made appearances alongside her model mom Jessica on VH1’s Hollywood Exes.

Now, at 26 years old, Josie has moved on from her time as a reality TV kid and has modeled for Victoria’s Secret and Sherri Hill. She’s also worked as a product partner to promote brands like Frankie’s Bikinis, Vince Camuto, and Juicy Couture.

As Josie’s celebrity status continues to rise, we expect to see her on even more runways and in more print ads. For now, she can be seen rubbing elbows with some of the most famous people on the planet.

Josie Canseco seen heading inside Santa Monica hot spot

SHOREbar in Santa Monica was popping over the weekend, with several celebrity sightings in the building, and Josie Canseco was among them. She and a friend were spotted entering the nautical-themed hangout spot.

Heading into the Pacific Coast hot spot, Josie wore an oversized sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of Dennis Rodman on the front as a dress, skipping pants. She paired that with a pair of knee-high boots, leaving just a peek of leg with her bare thighs.

Josie Canseco walks into the SHOREbar with a friend. Pic credit: TPG/Backgrid

As Josie made her way inside, Devin Booker and Odell Beckham Jr. were said to be partying inside.

Josie Canseco is a proud Alo partner

While Josie has worked for high-end modeling agencies and walked runways for major designers on Instagram, she often reps Alo Yoga.

In her most recent Alo Yoga promo, Josie took her talents to Oklahoma, where she stayed bundled up due to the snow.

She paired her black Alo Yoga leggings with a fur coat, knee-high boots, and a black cowboy hat and captioned the photo, “oklahoma smokeshow” before adding an Alo tag.

Josie is in good company as she promotes Alo Yoga. Cindy Kimberly, Alexis Ren, and Natalie Roser all have endorsed the brand at some point as well.