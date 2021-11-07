Josie Canseco ‘sorry’ for wearing see-through mesh while linking arms with father

Josie Canseco celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Josie Canseco linked arms with her famous father, former MLB player Jose Canseco, as she stepped out with a see-through mesh crop top.

The model was reportedly celebrating her 25th birthday at the trendy West Hollywood supper club, Delilah.

Dua Lipa, Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus are among the long list of stars to don daring sheer tops to their fashion choices.

However, some observers thought it was inappropriate for the model to wear the daring top with her father.

The model shared the NSFW image with her 1.2 million Instagram followers and apologized to her famous father.

“sorry to do u like that pops. thank you for the birthday love🤍25🤍”

The popular Natalia Fedner metal crop top will set you back almost $2,000 and is seemingly a fashion nod to the free the nipple campaign.

Josie slammed for ‘inappropriate’ outing with father

Many observers criticized the model for wearing the sheer top while linking arms with her father. Josie also wore a black miniskirt and blazer to complete the daring ensemble.

“So gross and inappropriate. This is terrible. 🤢” one social media user wrote in reaction to the Page Six story.

So gross and inappropriate. This is terrible. 🤢 https://t.co/frzUqj4gak — Sabrina’s Vaccinated (@SabrinaAnna) November 6, 2021

Another observer added that her father wouldn’t allow her to leave the house with the trendy sheer top, writing:

“The way my dad would vomit on sight & then slap me into the next dimension [Woozy face emoji] I’m all for dressing anyway you want… but nipples out in front of your father?”

The way my dad would vomit on sight & then slap me into the next dimension🥴 I’m all for dressing anyway you want… but nipples out in front of your father?🤢 https://t.co/X3lJW1xrtc — brat🤍 (@mariescrystals) November 7, 2021

Josie Canseco reveals body dysmorphia battle

The 25-year-old model is the daughter of Jose and Jessica Canseco, who is also a model.

She joined the model industry at a young age and explained her struggle with body dysmorphia.

“I can’t remember the last time I looked in the mirror and was happy with how I looked because of the industry and the competitive nature,” the model said on an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy.

“Especially in New York City when all of the girls are so f***ing tiny and they go above and beyond to be that small,” she added.

Josie also recalled having to fit specific measurements in the modeling industry and comparing herself to impossible standards.

“I’m looking at these girls and I’m picking myself to pieces, picking myself apart. Looking at all these other girls and, like, their thigh gaps and fat on their stomach, they have none.”

She further explained the competitive nature of the industry on the podcast, adding:

“What that does to you mentally because you see the girls that get the part and that’s that girl, and you’re like, ‘F**k is that what I need to do to book the role?’ because you want it so badly. …there’s always something to tweak and fix.”