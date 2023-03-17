Josie Canseco looked nothing short of perfect as she effortlessly glowed and glistened under the warm sun.

The daughter of former MLB outfielder Jose Canseco has been on the steady incline lately as she’s been fulfilling her dreams as a successful model.

Josie has previously walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret and has even teamed up with Alo Yoga and Juicy Couture.

More recently, the model even teamed up with Edikted Swim to help promote some of their new stylish collections.

In a recent post, the 26-year-old was captured leaning up against her sporty white car as a surfboard peeked out from the backseat.

In the captivating shot, the sun was shining bright but Josie was shining even brighter in her beautiful black bikini.

Josie Canseco looks beautiful in a black bikini

Josie shared this Edikted post on her Instagram Story, where she was photographed modeling in one of their teeny black bikini sets.

The blonde beauty rocked their Angel Rhinestone Bikini Top, which is currently on sale for $24.50.

She went ahead and coordinated the top with the matching Angel Back Rhinestone String Bikini Bottom, which is also on sale for $24.50.

Josie further accessorized with a chunky heart-shaped necklace and a black hat that she had placed on backward.

Her hair was perfectly styled as her voluminous blonde locks flowed down one side of her body while she posed for the shot.

At the bottom of the post, Josie’s footwear essentials slightly peeked out as she wore a pair of blue and white sneakers and paired it with some black socks.

Overall, the model looked heavenly once again as she rocked this summer look with absolute ease and perfection.

Josie Canseco is glowing in her black bikini as she strikes a pose for her Edikted photo shoot. Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

When Josie isn’t happily modeling away in her black bikini, the young celeb is instead finding other endeavors to indulge in.

Josie Canseco promotes Alo Yoga

One of these endeavors includes her ongoing collaborations with Alo.

Alo is a California-based company that offers a wide selection of high-quality athletic apparel that uses only durable and sustainable fabrics.

Josie quickly gravitated toward this company as she loves working with their team and modeling in their stylish athletic wear.

In a recent IG post shared by Josie, the blonde beauty was seen giving another shoutout to the company as she let her fans know that another collection had just dropped.

The model was photographed wearing Alo’s black long-sleeved crop top along with a pair of their white, high-waisted shorts.

The color combination looked heavenly on Josie as her complexion was effortlessly glistening.



Josie further accessorized with a small black headband that she used to keep her long locks away from her face while deciding to go make-up free for this Alo look.

She simply captioned the post by saying, “new @aloyoga :).”

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to browse their latest collections along with learning more about the company as a whole.